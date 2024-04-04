Tim Robinson Reveals Patrick Stewart Turned Down Role in I Think You Should Leave

I Think You Should Leave creator Tim Robinson says that Star Trek legend Patrick Stewart turned down a role on the beloved Netflix sketch comedy series, joking that the Picard actor is "dead" to him after passing on the opportunity. During Robinson's I Think You Should Leave live show, which kicked off on Tuesday, Robinson along with co-creator Zach Kanin, shared various sketches that didn't make it into the Netflix series, including one that would have featured Stewart.

According to Robinson, Stewart was offered the main part but didn't understand the sketch's concept and passed. The ketch was described by Variety as "involving a strange man attending a lecture while playing mind games with the random people seated next to him".

"He's dead to me," Robinson joked.

What Is I Think You Should Leave With Tim Robinson About?

I Think You Should Leave was co-created by Robinson and Zach Kanin and stars Robinson in most of the sketches. It first debuted on Netflix on April 23, 2019, with the most recent season, Season 3, having premiered on May 30, 2023. The sketch comedy series centers on cringe and surreal humor, usually with characters in sketches finding themselves in embarrassing social or professional settings, some mundane and some bizarre.

In addition to Robinson, the series has featured various co-stars, including Sam Richardson, Cecily Strong, Vanessa Bayer, Tim Heidecker, Steven Yeun, Paul Walter-Hauser, and Bob Odenkirk. I Think You Should Leave sees Akiva Shaffer, Andy Samberg, and Jorma Taccone (The Lonely Island) and Ali Bell for Party Over Here serve as executive producers alongside Alex Bach and Dan Powell for Irony Point, and Alice Mathias.

"Zach [Kanin] and I just found ourselves writing a lot of scenes like that, where the person is refusing to admit they've done something wrong, or lying, and will do anything to cover that up," Robinson previously told GQ. "So, it became the theme of the whole show because we kept gravitating towards writing those scenes."

Robinson and Kanin Are Developing a New Series For HBO

It was recently announced that Robinson and Kanin have set up their next project at HBO. The new series is called The Chair Company and will see the pair as both writers and executive producers. Robinson will star as a man who experiences an embarrassing incident at work only to find himself caught up in a potentially massive conspiracy, The series, which will also see Adam McKay and Todd Schulman serve as executive producers, has been given a half-hour pilot order by HBO.