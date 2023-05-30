I Think You Should Leave: Ranking the 15 Best Sketches

In the four years since premiering on Netflix, I Think You Should Leave with Tim Robinson has become a sketch comedy staple. Robinson and co-creator Zach Kanin have crafted an irreverent and wildly beloved series that is now one of the most quotable TV shows around. I Think You Should Leave may be one of the leading suppliers of memes on social media at this point, thanks to Robinson's horde of memorable characters.

Fans have been anxiously awaiting the arrival of I Think You Should Leave's third season, which finally made its debut on Tuesday. There will undoubtedly be a fresh crop of memes and quotes filling up your social media feeds over the next couple of weeks, as fans watch and rewatch the brand new round of wonderful insanity. To celebrate the release of the new season, we wanted to take a look back at some of the best sketches I Think You Should Leave delivered over its first two seasons.

A handful of ComicBook.com writers participated in this ranking, each of us submitting a personal list of our favorite sketches, ranked from 1-15. They were all compiled with a points system, where a first-place vote was worth 15 points, a second-place vote was worth 14 points, and so on. At the end, we tallied the points and that gave us our final list.

Below, you'll find our ranking of the best 15 sketches from I Think You Should Leave's first two seasons. Be sure to let us know your favorite sketches in the comments!