I Think You Should Leave: Ranking the 15 Best Sketches

In the four years since premiering on Netflix, I Think You Should Leave with Tim Robinson has become a sketch comedy staple. Robinson and co-creator Zach Kanin have crafted an irreverent and wildly beloved series that is now one of the most quotable TV shows around. I Think You Should Leave may be one of the leading suppliers of memes on social media at this point, thanks to Robinson's horde of memorable characters.

Fans have been anxiously awaiting the arrival of I Think You Should Leave's third season, which finally made its debut on Tuesday. There will undoubtedly be a fresh crop of memes and quotes filling up your social media feeds over the next couple of weeks, as fans watch and rewatch the brand new round of wonderful insanity. To celebrate the release of the new season, we wanted to take a look back at some of the best sketches I Think You Should Leave delivered over its first two seasons.

A handful of ComicBook.com writers participated in this ranking, each of us submitting a personal list of our favorite sketches, ranked from 1-15. They were all compiled with a points system, where a first-place vote was worth 15 points, a second-place vote was worth 14 points, and so on. At the end, we tallied the points and that gave us our final list.

Below, you'll find our ranking of the best 15 sketches from I Think You Should Leave's first two seasons. Be sure to let us know your favorite sketches in the comments!

15. Laser Spine Specialists

"A spinal procedure allows patients to get back to what they love."

Best Quote: "I can lift my son over my head again, and there ain't s--t he can do about it."

14. Game Night

"A jazz fan joins a party game."

Best Quote: "Where be your nutcracker?"

13. Grambles Lorelei Lounge

"Former business school students have dinner with their professor."

Best Quote: "Gimme that."

12. Wife Joke

"Jamie Taco comes up during a poker night."

Best Quote: "I'm never gonna say my lines faster than Jamie Taco!"

11. Brooks Brothers

"The search for whoever crashed their hot dog car into a Brooks Brothers."

Best Quote: "We're all trying to find the guy who did this."

10. Baby of the Year

"A cute baby competition has setbacks."

Best Quote: "Tiny Dinky Daffy, 92. Pancaked by drunk dump truck driver."

9. Ghost Tour

"Visitors to a haunted house learn about apparitions."

Best Quote: "I don't know what is going on. Somewhere, our wires got crossed."

8. Dan Flashes

"A retailer sells patterned shirts."

Best Quote: "I mean, you walk by a store and you see 50 guys who look just like me fighting over very complicated shirts? YOU GO IN. Yes you do, you go in."

7. Parking Lot

"Driving ability becomes an issue."

Best Quote: "I don't know what any of this s--t is and I'm f--kin' scared."

6. Has This Ever Happened to You?

"A lawyer solicits clients with plumbing problems."

Best Quote: "YOU'RE NOT PART OF THE TURBO TEAM! DON'T RUN! DON'T RUN WITH US, WE'RE THE RUNS WHO RUN!"

5. Driver's Ed

"An instructional video causes confusion."

Best Quote: "TAY-BULLS!"

4. Prank Show

"Host Karl Havoc's prosthetics go awry."

Best Quote: "I don't even wanna be around anymore."

3. Focus Group

"A member of an automotive focus group feels he has a good idea for a car."

"Best Quote: "It's a good idea, and I stand by it."

2. Corncob TV

"A channel head protests Spectrum dropping his channel and fan favorite show Coffin Flop."

Best Quote: "I didn't do f--kin' s--t! I didn't rig s--t! I've been waiting a long time for a hit on Corncob TV. I didn't f--kin' do this!"

1. Qualstarr Trial

"Financial crimes and more come to light."

Best Quote: "I've never fought for anything in my entire life. I'm fighting for this hat."

