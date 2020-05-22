Spider-Man Star Tom Holland Announces At-Home Pub Quiz Sweepstakes Featuring Private Q&A

✖

Tom Holland is coming back with another at-home pub quiz! Last month, the Spider-Man star took to Instagram Live to read Marvel trivia, and about 140,000 people tuned in to participate in the game, which was set up through The Brothers Trust. While the event was fun, it was also pretty chaotic, so Holland's next game is going to be done a little differently. The actor took to Instagram yesterday to explain that five families will have a chance to win to participate via a raffle. You could also win the chance to chat with Holland!

"Excited to launch our very first chaotic At-Home Pub Quiz sweepstake (not raffle- my first mistake) Raising money for the incredible charities we like to support. Click the link in my bio to find out how to enter," Holland wrote. You can check out the link here and watch the video below:

"5 lucky households will compete against each other with Tom as Quizmaster," the site explains. "As you know, me and my brothers love a pub quiz. How about joining us for an exclusive online Brothers Trust Pub quiz with just five teams of four or five players which I will host in my own chaotic way. For the first time in lockdown, this is going to be a fundraiser so we can continue to support charities who desperately need funds at this difficult time. Hope you're all keeping safe! Love you guys, good luck and thanks so much for your support, Tom."

Here are some extra details about the prize: "In our sweepstakes, we will draw five lucky winners – these households will play against each other in my pub quiz with all of us on a video call starting at 7pm UK time 2pm EST 11am PT on Saturday 30th May 2020. The winners will also have a Q & A with me and the brothers." You can donate for a chance to win a spot here.

Marvel’s Spider-Man 3 is now scheduled to be released on November 5, 2021.

