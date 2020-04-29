Watch Spider-Man Star Tom Holland’s Full Marvel Pub Quiz

✖

Tom Holland was back on Instagram Live today, warming our hearts with a Marvel Pub quiz. About 140,000 people tuned in to participate in Holland's game, which was set up through The Brothers Trust. The actor known for playing Spider-Man asked fans questions ranging from "How does Nick Fury like his toast?" to "What is the name of Ant-Man's bad alter ego?" The actor, while drinking from an Iron Man mug (aww!) seemed to be having a blast, video chatting with some fans directly, and having some fun with his brothers. After the event, Holland was nice enough to post the entire hour-plus video on Instagram.

“The Brothers Trust - Marvel Quiz, Enjoy!,” Holland wrote. Some highlights from the video include Holland accidentally holding up the answers, playing Avengers music to "get us in the mood," refusing to take calls from people with cat photos, and overall just making fans extremely happy. You can watch the full video below:

Holland recently teased that Marvel's Spider-Man 3 story is "insane." Previously, Holland confirmed earlier reports that Marvel's Spider-Man 3 will be shooting this summer: "I’m super happy about it. We will be shooting 'Spider-Man 3' in July in Atlanta." Unfortunately, with the threat of COVID-19, the movie has since been pushed back.

In a previous interview about the film, before all of these delays really began, Holland teased that he knows everything about the movie, telling Hey U Guys: "I know everything now. I had my big pitch meeting with Marvel and Sony about two weeks [ago], and I know all the secrets. But I've also done about a thousand interviews, so I know how to not spoil a movie anymore...I can't wait, honestly can't wait."

Marvel’s Spider-Man 3 is now scheduled to be released on November 5, 2021.

