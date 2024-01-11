TRUFF Launches New Jalapeno Lime Hot Sauce

It's the new year and for TRUFF, that means the time is right for a new hot sauce offering. On Thursday, the truffle brand already known for its reimagining and elevating of pantry staples — including hot sauce — announced the release of their latest innovation, the new TRUFF Jalapeño Lime Hot Sauce. The new sauce, which is a vibrant green color, offers a new flavor to the brand's existing line of sauces bringing a blend of fiery green jalapeño peppers and refreshing lime to the mix with TRUFF's black winter truffle. The new sauce is set to launch exclusively at Whole Foods Market this month and on TRUFF.com.

"Our goal with TRUFF has always been to create products so unique that they offer a flavor experience like no other," Nick Ajluni, co-founder and co-CEO at TRUFF said in a statement. "This time, we are taking inspiration from the rich, vibrant, and colorful of Latin cuisine to create a flavor profile that has yet to be explored."

"We dove deep into Latin cuisine, indulging in endless tacos, ceviches, aguachiles and chilaquiles. We noticed that two ingredients — green jalapeño and lime — were commonly used to complement and enhance dishes," Nick Guillen, co-founder and co-CEO at TRUFF said. "We pursued these bold flavors and the result is a sauce that is both elevated and celebratory in nature. Whether drizzled over dishes from your local taco truck or added to a Michelin-starred culinary creation, the TRUFF Jalapeño Lime Hot Sauce is designed to elevate any meal."

The new TRUFF Jalapeño Lime Hot Sauce is set to be available in 6-ounce bottles. As noted previously, it will be available at Whole Foods nationwide as well as at TRUFF.com with a retail price of $17.98.

The new sauce is the latest from TRUFF. Last year, the brand teamed up with The Super Mario Bros. Movie for a special collaboration in partnership with Nintendo, Illumination, and Universal Pictures, offering a play on the tie between mushrooms in Super Mario Bros. and the truffle — the "crown jewel of mushrooms."

The brand also teamed up with Popeye's for the limited Spicy TRUFF Chicken Sandwich which featured Spice TRUFF Mayonnaise.

Will you be checking out the new TRUFF sauce? Let us know your thoughts in the comment section.