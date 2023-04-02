TRUFF Teams Up With Super Mario Bros. Movie For New Hot Sauce Collab

The Super Mario Bros. Movie is headed to theaters this week, bringing Chris Pratt's Mario to the big screen and now, to celebrate the release of the eagerly anticipated film, we're getting a new hot sauce collaboration as well. Truffle brand TRUFF has announced their new The Super Mario Bros. Movie Collectible Pack in partnership with Nintendo, Illumination, and Universal Pictures. The new collaboration is a play on the tie between mushrooms in Super Mario Bros. and the truffle — the "crown jewel of mushrooms".

The new collection features three of TRUFF's best-selling, truffle-infused hot sauces in special 6 oz. bottles done up with custom labels, colorful geometric caps, and an exclusive Mushroom Kingdom VIP gift box. The collection, which will sell for $69.99, will be available online only on the day the film opens — April 5th — at 10 a.m. PT. Here's how the sauces are presented in the collection:

• Toad is presented on the TRUFF Original Hot Sauce, an intricate blend of ripe red chili peppers, real black truffle, agave nectar, and savory spices. This combination of ingredients delivers a flavor profile unprecedented to hot sauce.

• Mario is displayed on the TRUFF Hotter Hot Sauce, a jalapeño rich blend of red chili peppers, black truffle, agave nectar, and red habanero powder.

• Princess Peach is featured on the TRUFF White Truffle Hot Sauce, a blend of ripe red chili peppers infused with white truffle and agave nectar. This variety is then sprinkled with coriander for a brighter and decadent sensation.

"At TRUFF, we're known for our dedication to adventurous flavors. And that all starts with our signature ingredient, the black winter truffle," Nick Guillen, Co-Founder and Co-CEO of TRUFF said in a statement. "So, when we first glimpsed the spectacular Mushroom Kingdom and the adorable and cheerful character Toad featured in The Super Mario Bros. Movie, we were instantly inspired. We had clearly found another brand who celebrates mushrooms as much as we do."

Who stars in The Super Mario Bros. Movie?

The Super Mario Bros. Movie also stars Chris Pratt (Guardians of the Galaxy) as Mario, Charlie Day (It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia) as Luigi, Anya Taylor-Joy (The Queen's Gambit) as Princess Peach, Keegan-Michael Key (The Lion King) as Toad, and Jack Black (the Jumanji films) as Bowser. The cast also features Fred Armisen (Saturday Night Live) as Cranky Kong, Kevin Michael Richardson (American Dad!, Family Guy) as Kamek, and Sebastian Maniscalco (Green Book) as Spike. The Super Mario Bros. Movie opens only in theaters April 5th.

The TRUFF x The Super Mario Bros. Movie collaboration goes on sale on April 5th at 10 a.m. PT and will be available exclusively at the TRUFF website here.

