McDonald's Brings Back Fan Favorite Double Big Mac

McDonald's is bringing back a fan favorite. On Wednesday, McDonald's announced that they are bringing back the Double Big Mac starting January 24th. The super-sized version. of the iconic Big Mac was briefly sold in March 2020, arriving just before the COVID-19 pandemic which ultimately saw the Double Big Mac cut from the menu. According to CNN, the Double Big Mac returns this time for a limited time.

This version of the Double Big Mac is, as the name suggests, a "double" Big Mac as it features four beef patties instead of the standard two. However, where this version of the sandwich differs from its 2020 version is that the new Double Big Mac will highlight the brand's new overhaul of hits burgers that includes adjusted grill settings, improved cheese melt, softer buns, and more sauce (in the case of the Big Mac).

"We can do it quick, fast and safe, but it doesn't necessarily taste great. So, we want to incorporate quality into where we're at," McDonald's global menu chief Chris Young said previously. ""We are making a change across our entire system, which is very, very rare."

McDonald's Recently Launched Squishmallow Happy Meals

In other McDonald's news, the brand recently launched the eagerly awaited Squishmallows Happy Meal in the United States. The meals arrived on December 26th and are available for a limited time.

"We're all about connecting our fans to culture and Squishmallows are some of the hottest toys out there right now," said Tariq Hassan, McDonald's USA Chief Marketing and Customer Experience Officer. "This collaboration welcomes McDonald's and Squishmallow fans alike to enjoy this one-of-a-kind experience with the first McDonald's Squishmallows Squad."

With the new Squishmallows Happy Meal, for a limited time and while supplies last, fans have the opportunity to collect up to 12 Squishmallow characters with the purchase of a Happy Meal. Included in the lineup are ten fan-favorite characters such as Cam and FiFi, as well as beloved McDonald's icon, Grimace and a mystery character. Additionally, each character comes with their own, unique playlist from Universal Music Group. Fans just have to scan the QR code on the Happy Meal box to access each playlist, which is based on their unique personalities.

"The Squishmallows Happy Meal has taken the world by storm," said Gerhard Runken, Senior Vice President of Brand & Marketing at Jazwares. "We are excited to bring the program to our millions of fans in the U.S. with fun new ways to collect and connect with the Squishmallows brand."

Are you excited about the return of the Double Big Mac? What do you think about McDonald's update to their burgers? Let us know your thoughts in the comment section.