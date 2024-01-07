KFC Reveals Spicy Mac and Cheese Chicken Wrap

KFC's Chicken Wraps have become one of the chain's biggest items, and the chain is rolling out its newest variations of the treat. Last week, the chain revealed three new additions to its Chicken Wrap line: two using macaroni and cheese, and another one rooted in BBQ. As part of the release, the Mac & Cheese Chicken Wrap, Spicy Mac & Cheese Chicken Wrap, and Honey BBQ Chicken Wrap will now be available at participating locations.

"No beef...KFC is THE destination for fried chicken wraps. We're serving up bold new flavors and big deals to help curb the post-holiday blues and give your wallet a break," KFC chief marketer Nick Chavez said in a press release.

More on the new KFC Chicken Wraps line can be found below:

The NEW Spicy Mac & Cheese Chicken Wrap, a soft tortilla wrapped around an Extra Crispy Tender with mac & cheese, spicy mayo and a three-cheese blend.

The NEW Honey BBQ Chicken Wrap, a soft tortilla wrapped around an Extra Crispy Tender with honey BBQ sauce, mayo and crunchy pickles.

The NEW Mac & Cheese Chicken Wrap, featuring an Extra Crispy Tender topped with KFC's rich and gooey cheddar mac & cheese and finished with a sprinkle of three-cheese blend.

The Spicy Slaw Chicken Wrap, which covers an Extra Crispy Tender in a flavorful mix of KFC coleslaw, spicy sauce and crunchy pickles.

The Classic Chicken Wrap, a hand-breaded Extra Crispy Tender, crunchy pickles and creamy mayo, wrapped up in a warm tortilla.

"Since we introduced KFC Wraps earlier this year, others have followed with their versions – but why go to a burger chain for a fried chicken wrap, when you can get a craveable wrap with KFC's world-famous fried chicken?" Chavez said of the line last year. "Our KFC Wrap lineup offers more variety with three finger lickin' good flavors, at the same incredible value of 2 for $5. Mark your calendars for November 12th!"

As with similar releases, the new Chicken Wrap line will be available for a limited time.