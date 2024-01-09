New SpongeBob SquarePants Popsicles Introduced

SpongeBob SquarePants fans can now enjoy the beloved character Popsicle at home. Popsicle recently announced that they are rolling out a new SpongeBob SquarePants treat that fans can purchase at grocery stores in a six-count pack for the first time. The popular treat had previously only been available as a single serve option in ice cream trucks, pushcarts, and ice chests. The treats are starting to hit store shelves now.

According to Popsicle, the new SpongeBob SquarePants treat is also getting a little bit of a redesign, with the brand taking inspiration from "the many sketches, characters, and faces of SpongeBob over the years." That includes the mischievous DoodleBob and Smiley Face SpongeBob. The single-serve version, with the chocolatey eyes, is still available wherever single-serve frozen treats are sold.

"We were inspired by the many fun faces of SpongeBob SquarePants to create our new sketch-inspired design in a doodled aesthetic. Capturing his silly smile, his loveable nature beams at fans after seeing what's behind the wrapper. It is JUST as tasty as the original fruit punch & cotton candy SpongeBob single-serve bar," said Bentley King, U.S. Head of Ice Cream Operations.

"We can't wait for people to try this new SpongeBob SquarePants frozen creation!" said Priya Mukhedkar, SVP, Consumer Products, Paramount. "We're so happy that fans will now have the opportunity to grab a SpongeBob bar at their local grocery store, any time they want."

The arrival of SpongeBob SquarePants treats at grocery stores isn't the only thing coming in 2024 from Popsicle. This year, fans can also expect the arrival of in-home Minions Popsicles as well, returning for the first time since 2021.

The New SpongeBob SquarePants Movie Is Coming

A new SpongeBob SquarePants movie is set to come out in 2025 — currently with a Christmas 2025 release. The film was initially revealed as The SpongeBob Movie: Search for SquarePants, but little else has been unveiled for a project outside of the name. It will be the fourth feature-length film featuring the characters from Bikini Bottom.

"As we've known with Nickelodeon's long-standing success, the kids and family audience is incredibly loyal, and we see that on Paramount+ as well, with kids and family ranking as one of the strongest genres on the service in terms of both engagement and subscriber acquisition," Nickelodeon boss Brian Robbins previously said of the franchise. "So as they stay for our shows and look for even more of them, we're doubling down on giving them what they want by expanding the universes of the characters they love the best."

Are you excited about the new SpongeBob SquarePants Popsicles? Let us know your thoughts in the comment section!