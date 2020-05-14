Celebrities Are Sharing Their Most Mundane Encounters With Other Celebrities

Times are tough while living in quarantine, and people are starting to miss the simple things. Now that so many places are closed and simple tasks have turned into difficult ones due to social distancing and safety protocols, people are longing for the mundane. In fact, people are currently sharing their most mundane celebrity encounters on Twitter. Last month, folks were discussing their weirdest run-ins with famous folks, but now people just want to hear about that time you saw Gene Simmons in an Applebees (that happened to me in 2005). Twitter user @MavenofHonor posed the question yesterday, and the tweet has gotten over 40,000 responses. To make it more interesting, many celebrities chimed in with their own mundane encounters.

'Now, more than ever, we should share our most mundane celebrity encounters. For example, in 2002 I saw Diane Keaton in the Gap," @MavenofHonor tweeted.

With all of the amazing stories shared in the comments, we decided to pick out the ones written by other celebrities. Get ready, because a lot of the following tweets are incredibly fun and feature pairings you would not have guessed...