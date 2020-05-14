Celebrities Are Sharing Their Most Mundane Encounters With Other Celebrities
Times are tough while living in quarantine, and people are starting to miss the simple things. Now that so many places are closed and simple tasks have turned into difficult ones due to social distancing and safety protocols, people are longing for the mundane. In fact, people are currently sharing their most mundane celebrity encounters on Twitter. Last month, folks were discussing their weirdest run-ins with famous folks, but now people just want to hear about that time you saw Gene Simmons in an Applebees (that happened to me in 2005). Twitter user @MavenofHonor posed the question yesterday, and the tweet has gotten over 40,000 responses. To make it more interesting, many celebrities chimed in with their own mundane encounters.
'Now, more than ever, we should share our most mundane celebrity encounters. For example, in 2002 I saw Diane Keaton in the Gap," @MavenofHonor tweeted. You can check out the original post, which currently has almost 70,000 likes, below:
Now, more than ever, we should share our most mundane celebrity encounters. For example, in 2002 I saw Diane Keaton in the Gap— Mave (home version) (@MavenofHonor) May 13, 2020
With all of the amazing stories shared in the comments, we decided to pick out the ones written by other celebrities. Get ready, because a lot of the following tweets are incredibly fun and feature pairings you would not have guessed...
Lin-Manuel Miranda & Rick Moranis
Rick Moranis was at my friend Raphie's bar mitzvah in 1993. We were all too shy to talk to him.— Lin-Manuel Miranda (@Lin_Manuel) May 14, 2020
Rob Delaney & Rutger Hauer
I waited in line for a prescription behind Rutger Hauer, may he RIP.— rob delaney (@robdelaney) May 13, 2020
Ava DuVernay & Glenn Close
I saw The Queen Glenn Close standing in line with a smile at a little sandwich shop and I remember thinking: “Now THIS is a wonderful celebrity sighting.”— Ava DuVernay (@ava) May 14, 2020
Mara Wilson & Robert DeNiro
Also Deniro! I opened a door and he was behind me, and I looked at him and he motioned for me to go first.— Mara “Get Rid of the Nazis” Wilson (@MaraWilson) May 14, 2020
Loni Love & Samuel L. Jackson
I was walking to my agent’s building in Beverly Hills and saw Samuel L Jackson crossing the street.. a car was turning and just missed him and he yelled “Heyyyy MF!” Glad he was ok, Glad to hear him cuss and glad to say hello.— Loni Love (@LoniLove) May 14, 2020
Marc Maron & Robert Fripp
Once, in the 80s, Robert Fripp asked me to get his jacket out of the overhead compartment on a plane.— marc maron (@marcmaron) May 14, 2020
Fortune Feimster & Geena Davis
I sat beside Geena Davis on a red eye flight last year. I stared at her for half the flight and then fell asleep.— Fortune Feimster (@fortunefunny) May 14, 2020
Jane Lynch & Diane Keaton / Kevin McHale & Roseanne
Roseanne almost ran over me in Beverly Hills when I was a child.— Kevin McHale (@druidDUDE) May 14, 2020
Andy Milonakis & Steve Carell
I saw Steve Carrel at a grocery store and he was shopping by himself. I said “you look really cute today” and he giggled— Andy Milonakis (@andymilonakis) May 14, 2020
Abbi Jacobson & Rip Torn
I served Rip Torn a coffee once in 2009.— Abbi Jacobson (@abbijacobson) May 14, 2020
Seth Rogen & Magic Johnson
Also once I saw Magic Johnson at a cold stone creamery.— Seth Rogen (@Sethrogen) May 14, 2020
Do you have any mundane (or awesome) celebrity stories? Tell us in the comments!
