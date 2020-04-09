The Internet is Sharing Their Weirdest Celebrity Encounters

Remember going outside? Going places? Meeting people? Those were the days. People online are reminiscing about those times and specifically the times that they had a run in with celebrities which went a way they weren’t expecting. It all started with best-selling Star Wars author Chuck Wendig who posed a nightly question to his followers on Twitter dot com, asking: “what is the weirdest celebrity encounter you have ever had?” The tweet has gone a little viral in the hours since with thousands chiming in about how they ran into Bobcat Goldthwait in his pajamas on Christmas Eve or being too embarrassed to speak to Henry Winkler. We’ve collected the best responses for you to read below!

These days of quarantine and self-isolation have done a number on the internet with regard to viral nonsense. Last week fans were losing their mind after it was discovered not one, but TWO modern water bottles made their way into the background of a scene in 2019’s Little Women. Marvel Fans have created all-new ways to watch the Marvle Cinematic Universe, a family recreated the entire opening of The Simpsons while in quarantine, and folks got into an online shouting match about the best Jim Carrey movies.

Things are wild out there, but some of these celebrity encounter stories are even wilder. Read on!

Marty says keep the neighborhood clean

Got busted by Martin Scorsese for not picking up my dog’s poop 😬 — andi zeisler (@andizeisler) April 8, 2020

Stephen Fry always finds out

I have been reminded that in my early twenties, on two occasions I was talking about Stephen Fry, and then found out that he was standing behind me. On the second, he was standing behind me as I told @Tilly_Klein about him standing behind me when I was talking about him. https://t.co/TnebvlTbqg — La_Sophista (@La_Sophista) April 9, 2020

John Waters and the “mystery woman”

my girlfriend and i went to a fancy restaurant in baltimore and saw john waters at a table having dinner with some mysterious graceful beauty with long lustrous hair and when they got up to leave we saw it was johnny depp — blaine capatch (@blainecapatch) April 8, 2020

Mr. Lithgow is ready

I used to have very long hair and at a crowded bar John Lithgow slid up behind me and whispered “let’s get outta here” in my ear.



(He thought I was his wife) — Shannon & Swift (@shannonandswift) April 8, 2020

The gentle soul of Keanu

Keanu Reeves and I sat across from each other in an otherwise empty train station for about an hour before our train finally arrived. We said nothing the whole time. As we both got on the train, he said, “Nice chatting with you.” — Christopher Perkins (@ChrisPerkinsDnD) April 8, 2020

The wholesome Ms. Duvall

Shelley Duvall stopped me at a pizza place to tell my daughter she looked like a princess and should always wear sparkly dresses when she had the chance. — Jenny Lawson (@TheBloggess) April 8, 2020

Owned by GRRM

I met George RR Martin at SDCC and he asked me how long it took to write my book. When I said “6 years” he slapped his knee, laughed uproariously and said “you’re slower than me.” — Sabaa Tahir (@sabaatahir) April 8, 2020

When Gene Simmons is talking math, you listen

Richard Simmons came to visit my 9th grade math class and yelled at me to shut up while he was talking https://t.co/0ZkqScwQor — Jason Rasgon (@vectorgen) April 8, 2020

Donnie Wahlberg goes barefoot on planes??

Don Wahlberg left his socks on my airplane once. https://t.co/zXDGt1ND6D — Josh Blain (@BlainPlanes) April 8, 2020

Debatable if he’s a celebrity but you win and the game is now over.