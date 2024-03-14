Universal Parks Kick Off Butterbeer Season With All-New Treats

No trip to a Universal park is complete without consuming a delicious Butterbeer (or two), the drink ripped straight from the Wizarding World of Harry Potter, but fans have even more reason to celebrate the beverage in the coming weeks, as Universal has announced that it's kicking off "Butterbeer Season" at both Universal Orlando Resort and Universal Studios Hollywood. For a limited time, fans will get to taste the delectable beverage in new forms and in collectible, limited-edition steins. There will also be the debut of Florean Fortescue's Ice-Cream counter, which offers soft serve in a variety of flavors, Butterbeer included. The event kicks off at both Universal Orlando Resort and Universal Studios Hollywood on March 15th and runs through April 30th.

The program is described, "Butterbeer Season is a new global franchise initiative to annually celebrate the flavor, scent, and look of the iconic beverage fans will recognize from the magical wizarding world. Butterbeer was first introduced in Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban and quickly became a fan-favorite symbol of joy, comfort, warmth, and togetherness. Fans who longed for the opportunity to enjoy the beverage have loved the varied Butterbeer offerings currently available at The Wizarding World of Harry Potter at Universal Destinations & Experiences global theme parks, Warner Bros. Studio Tours in Hollywood, Tokyo, and London, and many of the Harry Potter touring experiences around the world. Now, every March through early May, fans around the world will have the opportunity to experience Butterbeer in new and unexpected ways during Butterbeer Season. Look out for new treats, limited-edition products, events, and activations to celebrate the joy of Butterbeer."

Per press release, "For the first time ever, Universal Orlando Resort and Universal Studios Hollywood will celebrate Butterbeer Season, offering fans and guests a chance to enjoy Butterbeer in all-new ways within 'The Wizarding World of Harry Potter,' beginning March 15th and continuing through April 30th.

"The celebration also marks the introduction of Florean Fortescue's Ice-Cream counter within 'The Wizarding World of Harry Potter' at Universal Studios Hollywood. Opening on Friday, March 29th, the all-new venue, located in Honeydukes, will feature 10 decadent and savory soft serve ice cream flavors, including Butterbeer, Banana, Chocolate, Mint, Orange, Vanilla, Toffee Nut, Granny Smith Apple, Pistachio and Toffee Apple, served in a cup or waffle cone.

"With a flavor reminiscent of butterscotch and shortbread, Butterbeer is a perfectly fine-tuned Wizarding World treat that includes cold, frozen, hot, and non-dairy Butterbeer beverages along with Butterbeer fudge, potted cream, and ice cream.

"Throughout Butterbeer Season, both destinations will roll out delectable treats, including an ice lolly which features the rich palate-pleasing Butterbeer flavor in popsicle form, in addition to the traditional items served daily. Plus, new Butterbeer caramels will only be available at Universal Orlando Resort. For a limited time only during this festive period, cold and frozen Butterbeer will be available for purchase in a special collectible silver stein.

"Guests at Universal Orlando Resort can enjoy Butterbeer and celebrate the season at 'The Wizarding World of Harry Potter – Hogsmeade' at Universal Islands of Adventures as well as at 'The Wizarding World of Harry Potter – Diagon Alley' at Universal Studios Florida."

Stay tuned for updates about "The Wizarding World of Harry Potter" at both Universal parks.

Will you be checking out Butterbeer Season? Let us know in the comments!