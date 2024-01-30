Universal's Dark Universe Theme Park Has Fans Celebrating
The Dark Universe is back and people are stoked.
Universe's Epic Universe has a Dark Universe section of the theme park and fans are freaking out. Earlier today, Universal Studios Orlando unveiled their plan for a brand new park There are five distinct worlds as a part of the Epic Universe, and the Dark Universe section is just one facet. (Movie fans will remember the Dark Universe as a move by Universal to reinvigorate their iconic monster movie characters. Well, they're back!) In addition to the monster movie fare, there's Mario Bros. and Harry Potter stuff too. Check out the announcement right here.
"Epic is the future meeting the present," Gabriela Lander, director of Facility Design for Universal Creative said in the press release. "We'll have a park where we'll be able to walk through nature and be guided by the stars, surrounded by iconic elements that materialize dreams into immersive worlds of epic stories, and with a level of technology that will take the experience to a new level."
"It's one of the most rewarding experiences of my life," Gabriela added. "This amazing park went from an idea to a design, and from there to a full construction site, where everyday you see new parts being built or installed. The amount of talent invested in producing a new theme park that goes above and beyond what we have already done, is a humbling and heart-filling experience."
Will you be visiting? Let us know down in the comments!
So much potential
DARK UNIVERSE IS BACK LET'S GOOOOO https://t.co/16IFSmWJWz pic.twitter.com/zjIdZ7HhNI— Carlos Alonzo Morales (@CarlosAlonzoM) January 30, 2024
Back from the dead
THE DARK UNIVERSE LIVES!!!!! https://t.co/4N9pjWxKoV— Rocco Botte (@rocco_botte) January 30, 2024
People are gonna be seated
If you’re pulling up to Epic Universe and immediately beelining it to Dark Universe SAY AYE pic.twitter.com/KbeX0ndUxC— ✨Sav✨ (@savaemazz) January 30, 2024
We can only dream
there will be a photo booth for the Dark Universe section of the park where you can recreate this iconic image https://t.co/oQlVcryJoQ pic.twitter.com/qAAIr1UIBN— Sam G (@SamBluemountain) January 30, 2024
An unexpected development
Somehow the Dark Universe returned. https://t.co/igmZj8KgQF pic.twitter.com/6zelPskDog— Matthew “Movies” Thomason (@ThomasonTown) January 30, 2024
Great work
Grateful to have worked on many parts of Epic Universe, but I'll NEVER forget my role on Dark Universe at Universal Creative. We pushed boundaries to achieve perfection, beauty, wildness, and horror. Congratulations to the teams – it's an Epic day! https://t.co/U4vrwOaPDJ— Johanna Atilano (@jojoatilano) January 30, 2024
Amazing images
The Dark Universe-themed land at Epic Universe will be a world where Universal's classic monsters are reimagined in an ominous and chilling experience. pic.twitter.com/jGLGQSfiU9— Agents of Fandom (@AgentsFandom) January 30, 2024
Memes everywhere
THIS IS THE BEGINNING OF A #DARKUNIVERSE https://t.co/cyoWFcVfa4 pic.twitter.com/LC0SNLZvfA— 💥RIOT💥 (@snapbackdino) January 30, 2024