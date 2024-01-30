Universal's Dark Universe Theme Park Has Fans Celebrating

Universe's Epic Universe has a Dark Universe section of the theme park and fans are freaking out. Earlier today, Universal Studios Orlando unveiled their plan for a brand new park There are five distinct worlds as a part of the Epic Universe, and the Dark Universe section is just one facet. (Movie fans will remember the Dark Universe as a move by Universal to reinvigorate their iconic monster movie characters. Well, they're back!) In addition to the monster movie fare, there's Mario Bros. and Harry Potter stuff too. Check out the announcement right here.

"Epic is the future meeting the present," Gabriela Lander, director of Facility Design for Universal Creative said in the press release. "We'll have a park where we'll be able to walk through nature and be guided by the stars, surrounded by iconic elements that materialize dreams into immersive worlds of epic stories, and with a level of technology that will take the experience to a new level."

"It's one of the most rewarding experiences of my life," Gabriela added. "This amazing park went from an idea to a design, and from there to a full construction site, where everyday you see new parts being built or installed. The amount of talent invested in producing a new theme park that goes above and beyond what we have already done, is a humbling and heart-filling experience."

Will you be visiting? Let us know down in the comments!