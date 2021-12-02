Universal Studios Reveals Making of Jurassic World VelociCoaster Special on Peacock

Whether you’ve gotten to experience it for yourself or you’re counting down the days until you can visit Universal Studios Orlando to enjoy the all-new Jurassic World VelociCoaster ride, the amusement park has confirmed today that fans can see how the ambitious endeavor was brought to life in the all-new The Making of Jurassic World VelociCoaster special on Peacock. Hosted and narrated by Mario Lopez, this exclusive special chronicles the long journey to bring the experience to life, giving fans all-new insight into the exhausting and rewarding process of realizing such a ride. The Making of Jurassic World VelociCoaster special is streaming on Peacock now.

Per press release, “The special provides viewers with an intriguing glimpse into the three-year development of the apex predator of roller coasters — highlighting everything from its bold vision and immersive theming to the intense coaster maneuvers that continue to captivate riders. They’ll also gain insight into what it took to create the ultimate thrill ride from Universal Creative’s award-winning visionary team — including Mark Woodbury, President of Universal Creative and Vice Chairman of Universal Parks & Resorts, Thierry Coup, Senior Vice President and Chief Creative Officer of Universal Creative, and project leads, Shelby Honea (Show Producer) and Greg Hall (Art Director) — along with Jurassic World filmmakers, Colin Trevorrow (Director) and Frank Marshall (Producer).”

“Praised by fans as ‘unmatched,’ ‘a beast of a coaster,’ ‘relentless,’ and ‘hands down, the best coaster ever,’ Jurassic World VelociCoaster at Universal’s Islands of Adventure is a gamechanger within the theme park industry — raising the bar as one of the most elaborate and extreme roller coasters ever designed. Starring the film’s original cast — Chris Pratt as Owen Grady, Bryce Dallas Howard as Claire Dearing, and BD Wong as Dr. Henry Wu, the astounding thrill ride propels guests into an immersive dinosaur habitat where they hurtle at breakneck speeds alongside the Velociraptor pack, Blue, Charlie, Delta, and Echo. VelociCoaster lives up to its name by delivering an unparalleled roller coaster experience where guests arecatapulted along 4,700 feet of track, 155 feet in the air at 70 mph, through a series of high-speed launches and more — all culminating in a spiraling, 360-degree inversion inches above the lagoon.”

You can check out The Making of Jurassic World VelociCoaster now on Peacock. Learn more about Jurassic World VelociCoaster by visiting www.universalorlando.com.

