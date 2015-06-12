Universal Studios Shows Off Impressively Creepy Animatronics in the Jurassic World VelociCoaster

✖

Universal Studios Orlando is set to unveil an all-new experience beginning on June 10th with the Jurassic World VelociCoaster, and while the ride itself will surely offer guests a thrilling journey, the park's official Instagram account showed off that they are sparing no expense for the ride, showcasing highly advanced and realistic animatronic dinosaurs. To fully immerse guests in the concept of entering Jurassic World themselves, this even means walking past sophisticated velociraptors that could surely pass for the real thing. Check out the video below before Jurassic World VelociCoaster at Universal Studios Orlando officially opens to the public on June 10th.

"Yes, we've got real Raptors in the Jurassic World VelociCoaster queue. No, you can't pet them," the park captioned the post.

Universal Studios explained the attraction, "From the moment they enter the attraction, riders will be confronted by Velociraptors from Universal Pictures and Amblin Entertainment’s blockbuster Jurassic World films – including fan-favorite Blue, along with Charlie, Delta, and Echo – as they prepare to join the hunt alongside the ferocious pack in an epic, high-speed coaster chase. Here are some of the jaw-dropping encounters that await guests in this new species of roller coaster:

Guests will be able to peer into the Raptor paddock while venturing through the queue – and watch the hunt they are about to embark on unfold before their very eyes. Red flashing lights and a loud rumble will draw guests to a collection of adjacent windows, where they’ll witness the physical coaster roaring by at exhilarating speeds of 70 mph with the Raptor pack in hot pursuit.

Next up in the queue are the stables, where the scent of wet dirt and vegetation from the paddock permeates the air, meaning one thing – Velociraptors are near. Here, they’ll come across Delta and Echo, who will scan the room, studying riders as they pass by – occasionally testing the limits of the grooming stations currently restraining them. This awe-inspiring moment will be the first face-to-face encounter guests will have with the Raptors – and they’ll be so close, guests will even feel their breath.

Then, the hunt officially begins as guests board ride vehicles and take off on an intense coaster adventure where they’ll narrowly escape Blue, Charlie, Delta, and Echo as they twist, turn and soar through the paddock.

Opening on June 10th at Universal’s Islands of Adventure, Jurassic World VelociCoaster will become the ultimate coaster for thrill enthusiasts and the “must-ride” theme park experience of 2021. The original cast from the movies – Chris Pratt, Bryce Dallas Howard, and BD Wong – reprise their roles as Owen Grady, Claire Dearing, and Dr. Henry Wu in the thrilling new attraction, which sends guests on an extreme adventure through the Raptor paddock and beyond with the films’ Velociraptor pack. Riders will scream through a series of unbelievable near-misses and maneuvers, including two high-speed launches – the fastest reaching 70 mph in 2.4 seconds – a total of 12 seconds of weightlessness, a barrel roll just inches above the Islands of Adventure lagoon, and the signature “Top Hat,” which will send riders 155 feet in the air and then immediately into an 80-degree drop.

Stay tuned for details on Jurassic World VelociCoaster before it opens on June 10th at Universal Studios Orlando.

