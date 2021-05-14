Universal Studios Orlando No Longer Requiring Guests to Wear Masks Outdoors

✖

Universal Studios Orlando is no longer requiring guests to wear masks outdoors and things are going to be strange down in Florida. This week, the CDC lifted mask regulations for all vaccinated individuals and the decision has caused a lot of discussion on social media. Saturday, May 15th will be the big day down in Orlando. But, before people get too excited, masks are still required everywhere else including on rides. So, it’s really just a lift of the mandate on walking around the park. All the restaurants, shops, and attractions will maintain their distancing requirements. So, that’s very strange to see. On the Universal Studios Orlando website, the park updated its guidelines, and you can read them for yourself down below:

“Face coverings are not mandatory outdoors. Everyone is required to wear a face-covering while at indoor locations, indoor hotel public areas and at all attractions, including those who have received a COVID-19 vaccine.”

Who's got their park fit planned for today?

PARK HOURS:

Universal Studios Florida: 9am - 8pm

Islands of Adventure: 9am - 8pm

Volcano Bay: 10am - 6pm

CityWalk: 8am - 12am Face coverings are required in our parks. See our site for details.

— Universal Orlando Resort (@UniversalORL) May 14, 2021

So for those that need a recap, face coverings are not mandatory outdoors. But, inside all shops, restaurants, and attractions you will have to put your mask on from the moment you get in line until the exit of the experience. Guests have to provide their own face coverings. Social distancing is remaining at three feet.

On Twitter, the park added some more confusion with a social media post that may have made things bit unclear.

