Walt Disney World Closing Theme Parks for Next Two Days Due to Hurricane Ian

Walt Disney World is closing because of Hurricane Ian. The park has announced that the gates will be shutting for an abundance of caution through September 30th according to WKMG. The hurricane has become a focus all across Florida as the state braces for its impacts. The NFL is currently debating how they will approach games played there over the weekend. Guests who were planning on making the trek down to The Magic Kingdom will have to reschedule their trips. It makes a lot of sense as the projections turn a bit more dire. Cast members working there are also brought into the conditions as Central Florida prepares. Check out their latest tweet down below!

"Walt Disney World is preparing for necessary operational adjustments based on the latest information from the National Weather Service," they wrote. "You can find the latest information about temporary closures and impacts on DisneyWorld.com/Weather. To all of our cast members and guests, please be safe!"

Walt Disney World Resort Update on Hurricane Ian – For the latest information, visit: https://t.co/tFCa0AbSUv pic.twitter.com/i2VPT4zpAq — Disney Parks (@DisneyParks) September 27, 2022

Here's What Disney Said Earlier This Weeks About Closures

They began, "Disney's Fort Wilderness Resort & Campground, Copper Creek Cabins at Disney's Wilderness Lodge, Treehouse Villas at Disney's Saratoga Springs Resort & Spa and the Bungalows at Disney's Polynesian Village Resort will temporarily close Wednesday, Sept. 28 through Friday, Sept. 30 due to the weather. We are contacting Guests with current and upcoming reservations."

"Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser voyages departing Tuesday, Sept. 27 and Thursday, Sept. 29 have been canceled due to the potential impact on the guest experience," the company added. "Guests with reservations for these dates are asked to please call 407-939-5209 for help with modifying their plans."

"Effective immediately, we will not enforce cancellation policies until further notice for dining and other experiences like Savi's Workshop and Bibbidi Bobbidi Boutique," Disney World continued. "Performances of Hoop-Dee-Doo Musical Revue have been cancelled Sept. 28 through Sept. 30 in light of the temporary closure of Disney's Fort Wilderness Resort & Campground. Guests with pre-paid reservations will be automatically cancelled and refunded."

Were you planning on traveling there this weekend? Let us know down in the comments!