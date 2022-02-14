Disney World Just Closed One of Magic Kingdom’s Most Popular Rides

The time between the holidays and the start of spring breaks has always been a prime opportunity for Disney Parks to get work done on their various rides, especially those attractions that have been around for a number of years. Disney’s most iconic rides have been in operation for decades, and they could also use a little refurbishment and maintenance from time to time, to help ensure everything continues to run smoothly for years to come. So it shouldn’t come as much of a surprise when a popular ride at Disneyland or Walt Disney World shuts down for a few days during the month of February.

Disneyland announced just last week that Pirates of the Caribbean would be closed for scheduled refurbishments, temporarily shutting down one of the park’s most iconic rides. Orlando’s Walt Disney World also has some refurbishment on the way, this time for Magic Kingdom’s popular roller coaster Big Thunder Mountain Railroad.

Walt Disney World revealed back in December that it would be shutting down Big Thunder Mountain Railroad for schedule refurbishments on Valentine’s Day, February 14th. That day has arrived, the Big Thunder Mountain has indeed been closed to the public while the park does some work on it.

Fortunately, this closure isn’t going to last very long. According to Walt Disney World News Today, Big Thunder Mountain Railroad is only scheduled to receive refurbishments for five days. The attraction is set to reopen to the public on February 19th.

The Big Thunder Mountain Railroad featured in Walt Disney World’s Magic Kingdom has been operational since November 1980, though it wasn’t the first version of the ride to open. The Big Thunder Mountain in Disneyland actually opened a little more than a year prior, in September of 1979. There are four total Big Thunder Mountain rides across the globe, with Tokyo Disneyland and Disneyland Paris opening theirs in 1987 and 1992, respectively.

Are you fond of Disney’s Big Thunder Mountain Railroad? Is this new closure going to be affecting any of your Walt Disney World plans? Let us know in the comments!