Walt Disney World Welcome Back Video Is Even Creepier With the US Song

✖

Walt Disney World opened its gates today and someone decided to take their Welcome Back video and put the trailer audio from Us behind it. For those unaware, the Jordan Peele movie used a slowed-down version of “I Got Five On It” by Luniz and Tim Satre is the genius that decided they needed to be together. The edit is spectacular and the ad has been getting parodied all over the Internet since the release. That consternation only intensified as the park opened today and tweets showed off some seeming inconsistencies in the safety messaging. For now, the park remains open and all eyes are on Florida to see how they will deal with the increased foot traffic in Orlando. Earlier today, Disney Parks chief Josh D’Amaro spoke to CNN Business about the reopening efforts. He told the publication that the company was ready for this “new normal.”

“We are in a new normal right now, so what's happening outside of the gates of Walt Disney World is our new world,” D’Amaro explained. “I think you know we were one of the first theme parks to close, and we'll be about the last to open. And we spent every minute of every day thinking about how to operate in this new normal that we're in.”

I put the Us trailer audio to the Disney ad pic.twitter.com/ZY6tELcS66 — Snore-antine (@TimSatre) July 11, 2020

“I’m exceptionally proud of this group in terms of what they've put together from a protocol perspective and being able to open in a phased and really responsible way,” he continued. “I had a chance to walk Main Street just a few minutes ago. It feels really good in the park. So yeah, the world is a different place, but we feel really prepared to operate in this new environment that we're in.”

Disney World's webiste clarifies the new procedures emphatically: “Persons who are experiencing symptoms of COVID-19, have been in contact with someone with confirmed or suspected COVID-19 symptoms without completing a 14-day quarantine, or are under quarantine orders must not enter Walt Disney World Resort. Walt Disney World Resort Guests may be subject to additional screenings. Before you leave home, please check the temperatures of everyone in your party—including yourself—as an extra layer of precaution. If you need to reschedule your reservation, please call the Disney Reservation Center at (407) W-DISNEY or (407) 934-7639. If you’re a Disney Vacation Club Member, please call Member Services at (800) 800-9800.”

What did you think of the parody? Let us know down in the comments!

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.