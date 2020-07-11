Walt Disney World: Disney Parks Chairman Ready For “New Normal”

✖

Walt Disney World is open for business and Disney Parks’ new Chairman says that the company is ready for the “new normal.” Josh D’Amaro became the head man of the parks' operations in the midst of this coronavirus pandemic. He told CNN Business about how Disney is preparing for the path ahead. The park is open, but cases continue to spike in Florida, and spectators are curious about how this first month will go. When Disney Springs reopened, that was a sneak preview of what was to come. Temperature checks, masks, social distancing and other precautions were in full effect. All of those improvements are in place at Disney World along with safety messages over the loudspeakers reminding guests to keep themselves and other visitors safe with distancing.

“We are in a new normal right now, so what's happening outside of the gates of Walt Disney World is our new world,” D’Amaro told the publication. “I think you know we were one of the first theme parks to close, and we'll be about the last to open. And we spent every minute of every day thinking about how to operate in this new normal that we're in.”

“I’m exceptionally proud of this group in terms of what they've put together from a protocol perspective and being able to open in a phased and really responsible way,” he added. “I had a chance to walk Main Street just a few minutes ago. It feels really good in the park. So yeah, the world is a different place, but we feel really prepared to operate in this new environment that we're in.”

Disney World's webiste also makes the new procedures abundantly clear, stating: “Persons who are experiencing symptoms of COVID-19, have been in contact with someone with confirmed or suspected COVID-19 symptoms without completing a 14-day quarantine, or are under quarantine orders must not enter Walt Disney World Resort. Walt Disney World Resort Guests may be subject to additional screenings. Before you leave home, please check the temperatures of everyone in your party—including yourself—as an extra layer of precaution. If you need to reschedule your reservation, please call the Disney Reservation Center at (407) W-DISNEY or (407) 934-7639. If you’re a Disney Vacation Club Member, please call Member Services at (800) 800-9800.”

