Disney World Releases Welcome Back TV Spot

Walt Disney World is getting ready to open up its gates and let the public back into its Florida theme parks this month, making this the first time guests have been allowed in since March. The coronavirus pandemic caused just about every similar type of destination to close its doors throughout the year. Disney has already opened its Shanghai parks and while Disneyland in California will be coming back a bit later, the Florida destination is promoting its grand reopening. In anticipation of Disney World opening again, Walt Disney World has released a TV spot showcasing some of the new procedures to help fans feel safe coming back.

Of course, the reopening comes in the midst of a spike in COVID-19 cases through the state of Florida. Amid the concerns, Disney recently said that "a large portion of the Walt Disney World Resort will partially reopen this weekend," even against the backdrop of thousands of new cases and hundreds of American deaths per day in a pandemic that has now cost more than 130,000 American lives. More than 3 million confirmed cases of COVID-19 have been recorded in the country since the pandemic began in March.

"Disney, I have no doubt is going to be a safe environment," Florida governor Ron DeSantis said. "I think that where you start to see the spread is just in social situations where people let their guard down. Usually like a private party or something like that."

Besides the reopening of the Magic Kingdom, Disney's ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex will play host to the National Basketball Association and Major League Soccer when they conclude their 2019 seasons, beginning later this month.

(Photo: Joe Burbank/Orlando Sentinel/Tribune News Service via Getty Images)

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.