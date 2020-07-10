Disney World "Welcome Back" Video Gets Creepy With The Shining Music Mashup

Disney launched a heartwarming and hopeful new "Welcome Back" video for Disney World's re-opening, but one viewer thought that the video was maybe a little too friendly. Nelson Carvajal dropped a video that mashes Disney's Welcome Back video with music from Stanley Kubrick's The Shining. You can check out the results for yourself, above. Needless to say, whether Carvajal intended it or not, this mashup video is all too timely, and captures a very real-world sense of dread. Disney World is re-opening as infections from the novel coronavirus COVID-19 continue to spike in regions like Florida and California, leading to one big question for travelers:

Is it really safe to go back to Disney World right now?

Disney's Parks have been updated with extensive new safety protocols in part of re-opening, with new safety rules projected around the park and loudspeaker instructions to guests: "For the health and safety of everyone, please wear a face covering, wash your hands often and thoroughly, cover your mouth and nose when coughing or sneezing, and maintain physical distancing. Thank you for your cooperation."

Disney World's webiste also makes the new procedures abundantly clear, stating: “Persons who are experiencing symptoms of COVID-19, have been in contact with someone with confirmed or suspected COVID-19 symptoms without completing a 14-day quarantine, or are under quarantine orders must not enter Walt Disney World Resort. Walt Disney World Resort Guests may be subject to additional screenings. Before you leave home, please check the temperatures of everyone in your party—including yourself—as an extra layer of precaution. If you need to reschedule your reservation, please call the Disney Reservation Center at (407) W-DISNEY or (407) 934-7639. If you’re a Disney Vacation Club Member, please call Member Services at (800) 800-9800.”

With all of those comforting new alerts, it's very easy to understand why the sight of Disney World's parks gearing up for operations may look comparable to the Overlook Hotel from The Shining. Stephen King's haunted locale insatiably ravenous beast that lured people in, infected them, and ultimately ended their lives. Now there are quite a few people who are wondering if Disney and Florida's officials aren't doing the same...

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis has offered his confidence in Disney's re-opening plan, stating, "Disney, I have no doubt is going to be a safe environment. I think that where you start to see the spread is just in social situations where people let their guard down. Usually like a private party or something like that."

However, after seeing the first days of Downtown Disney being open, many consumers are not as convinced as the Governor seems to be:

