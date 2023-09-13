Sean Penn Has Bizarre, Harsh Response for Studios' Use of AI Amid Ongoing Strikes

In July, the actor's guild SAG-AFTRA went on strike alongside the Writers Guild of America after negotiations with the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers broke down with no deal in place. Since the strikes began, many famous actors have made their stances known about the current issues happening in Hollywood. There are many reasons SAG is striking, but one major topic is the use of AI. Right before the SAG strike, it was revealed that studios wanted AI background actors for their projects, which would leave film and television extras' likenesses to be used in perpetuity. In a recent interview with Variety, Oscar-winning actor Sean Penn gave a harsh response when asked about studios' use of AI. According to the outlet, the actor was "livid" over studios wanting to save an actor's likeness.

"So you want my scans and voice data and all that. OK, here's what I think is fair: I want your daughter's, because I want to create a virtual replica of her and invite my friends over to do whatever we want in a virtual party right now. Would you please look at the camera and tell me you think that's cool?," Penn suggested. "It's not about business ... It's an indecent proposal. That they would do that and not be taken to task for it is insulting. This is a real exposé on morality – a lack of morality."

SAG-AFTRA held a press conference at the start of the strikes in which President Fran Drescher and National Executive Director and Chief Negotiator Duncan Crabtree-Ireland detailed the reasons the union had chosen to strike against AMPTP's background actor proposal.

"This 'groundbreaking' AI proposal that they gave us yesterday: they propose that our background performers should be able to be scanned, get paid for one day's pay, and their company should own that scan their image, their likeness and should be able to use it for the rest of eternity in any project they want with no consent and no compensation," Crabtree-Ireland revealed. "So if you think that's a groundbreaking proposal, I suggest you think again."

While on the picket lines, a background actor who worked on WandaVision revealed Marvel Studios scanned her and dozens of other extras.

"What if I don't want to be on 'MarioVision,' or 'SarahVision?" Alexandria Rubalcaba explained. "I fear that AI is eventually going to weed out background actors. They won't have any use for us anymore."

