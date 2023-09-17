Drew Barrymore Delays Talk Show Return Until WGA Strike Ends

It seems like Drew Barrymore has listened to fans on this one. In the past week, the actor found herself in the headlines as Barrymore prepared to resume filming her hit talk show. The move was understandably met with controversy given the ongoing WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes overtaking Hollywood. Now, it looks like Barrymore and her team have decided to put breaks on her talk show's comeback in light of universal condemnation.

Taking to Instagram, Barrymore confirmed the news herself. It was there the actress announced The Drew Barrymore Show would not return to the air until the WGA strike was settled. "I have listened to everyone, and I am making the decision to pause the show's premiere until the strike is over. I have no words to express my deepest apologies to anyone I have hurt and, of course, to our incredible team who works on the show and has made it what it is today," she shared.

"We really tried to find our way forward. And I truly hope for a resolution for the entire industry very soon."

For those unfamiliar with the situation regarding Barrymore's show, it was announced last week that the actress was set to resume work on her hit talk show. This meant The Drew Barrymore Show would stage a return without its three WGA-affiliated writers. The talk show itself could return to production given its inclusion in Hollywood's Network Code, a specific contract that separates talk shows from usual television projects. From reality television to soap operas and game shows, the Network Code's contract is still good in Hollywood, so its projects can be produced even while SAG-AFTRA is striking against other parts of the industry. But as for WGA writers on the Network Code series? Well, they are still expected to keep to the picket.

This strike conflict put The Drew Barrymore Show in a rather rough spot. Both fans and professionals alike blasted the show's return on social media, and headlines regarding Barrymore's show soured in kind. Things got worse last week when reports surfaced that several audience members of The Drew Barrymore Show were asked to leave last week for wearing pins in support of the WGA. The situation only escalated as the week went on, and now Barrymore has decided to pull out of the show's planned return.

Sadly, this show is not the only to return to the air without its WGA writers. Other programs like The View as well as Live with Kelly and Ryan are back to airing new episodes. Soon, The Talk and The Jennifer Hudson Show will join the group as they're expected to restart on Monday.

What do you make of this latest update regarding The Drew Barrymore Show? Let us know what you think in the comments below as well as on Twitter and Instagram. You can also hit me up @MeganPetersCB to share your take!