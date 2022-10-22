Cancelled When We Were Young Fest Draws Comparisons to Fyre

The first-ever When We Were Young Festival was set to get underway Saturday in Las Vegas, featuring most of the biggest pop punk bands to ever record a track. Only the festival didn't kick off when it was expected; an hour before gates were supposed to open, it was revealed the first day of the festival wouldn't take place due to a high wind warning. Now, festival organizers are battling comparisons to Fyre Fest, another infamous festival that promoted a massive line-up only to not deliver.

"When We Were Young Festival organizers have spent the last several days proactively preparing the festival grounds for a windy Saturday," the festival said in a statement released on its social media profiles. "The National Weather Service has now upgraded their Saturday forecast to a High Wind Warning, including dangerous 30-40 mph sustained winds with potential 60 mph gusts. Under advisement of the National Weather Service and the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department, we have no other choice than to cancel today's When We Were Young Festival. The safety of our fans, artists and staff will always be our top priority."

Should all go to plan, the other two dates on the festival will still be held: Sunday, October 23rd and Saturday, October 29th barring any additional unforeseen issues. Those attending Saturday's sessions will receive a refund within the next month.

