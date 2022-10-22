Cancelled When We Were Young Fest Draws Comparisons to Fyre
The first-ever When We Were Young Festival was set to get underway Saturday in Las Vegas, featuring most of the biggest pop punk bands to ever record a track. Only the festival didn't kick off when it was expected; an hour before gates were supposed to open, it was revealed the first day of the festival wouldn't take place due to a high wind warning. Now, festival organizers are battling comparisons to Fyre Fest, another infamous festival that promoted a massive line-up only to not deliver.
"When We Were Young Festival organizers have spent the last several days proactively preparing the festival grounds for a windy Saturday," the festival said in a statement released on its social media profiles. "The National Weather Service has now upgraded their Saturday forecast to a High Wind Warning, including dangerous 30-40 mph sustained winds with potential 60 mph gusts. Under advisement of the National Weather Service and the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department, we have no other choice than to cancel today's When We Were Young Festival. The safety of our fans, artists and staff will always be our top priority."
Should all go to plan, the other two dates on the festival will still be held: Sunday, October 23rd and Saturday, October 29th barring any additional unforeseen issues. Those attending Saturday's sessions will receive a refund within the next month.
Popcorn
Me watching Fyre Fest 2.0: When we were young. The original was definately messier but I like plot twist of how the sequal attempted to protect the people going rather than stranding them. Otherwise this would be like astroworld. pic.twitter.com/B7fo2MT0Gj— Klowniac (@klowniac) October 22, 2022
so mad
not when we were young actually being emo fyre fest LMAO im so mad rn— arielle 🍒 (@ariiellex) October 22, 2022
Woodstock Cameo
When We Were Young Fest is giving very much Fyre Fest and Woodstock ‘99 vibes— The Notorious J.O.V. (@whotfisjovana) October 22, 2022
Fyre Fest vibes
see i knew the when we were young fest was giving fyre fest vibes— Chey ✌️ (@cheykaren) October 22, 2022
Phantom Wind
Day one of ‘When we were young fest’ just got cancelled an hour before gates open due to ‘high winds’
Apparently people are at the gates saying there is no wind.
Pretty sure a lot of people just got Fyre Fested.— Luc the bartender (@lcfrst2) October 22, 2022
food fight
Please stop comparing When We Were Young to Fyre Fest. On Day 1 of Fyre Fest they served food— Atreyue Ryken (@atreyue) October 22, 2022
thnks fr th inspo
fyre fest walked so when we were young fest can blow away in the wind— alyssa (@_alyssaestrada) October 22, 2022