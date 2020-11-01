Halloween 2020: Will Smith Shares Insane Pumpkin Carving Video

✖

It's Halloween and while many are enjoying the holiday as a reason to dress up in fun costumes and perhaps even do a little bit of safe trick or treating to get candy, jack-o-lanterns are another very important part of the spookiest day of the year. And when it comes to jack-o-lanterns, Will Smith may have just given fans the wildest one yet. On Saturday, the actor shared an insane video to Instagram featuring the "Will-O-Lantern" and it's something you simply have to see for yourself.

In the stop motion animation video, created by Lawrence Becker, a "Will Smith" figure takes on a pumpkin to carve only to get bested by the pumpkin which itself looks like Smith. You can check out the crazy but really well-done video below.

"Happy Halloween, All!" Smith wrote. "Shoutout to @samplertimes The Will-O-Lantern is Crazy! Great work."

Smith isn't alone in taking to social media to celebrate Halloween this weekend. Celebrities from every corner of entertainment have been sharing their costumes or fan costumes all in celebration of the holiday. Avengers star Mark Ruffalo shared various fans dressed up in Marvel costumes -- including different takes on the Hulk. Another Avengers star got in on the pumpkin carving aspect of Halloween as well. Jeremy Renner took to Instagram to share an incredibly detailed pumpkin carved in the likeness of his Avengers character, Hawkeye.

On the DC side of things, Justice League star Ray Fisher shared a sweet photo of himself dressing up as Cyborg again to run to the grocery store with his young nephew who was himself dressed up as Transformers mainstay Bumblebee for the holiday.

"A Bumblebee/Cyborg team-up. Not trick-or-treating this year, but my nephew and I can still dress-up for groceries," Fisher tweeted. "Happy Halloween! Wear a mask...or two."

There were even a couple of fun posts that weren't necessarily Halloween-specific but offered fans new looks at some of their favorite characters just in time for the holiday. Titans star Curran Walters shared a detailed new look at Red Hood for the upcoming third season of the HBO Max series while Batwoman star Javicia Leslie helped kick the weekend off right by sharing a behind-the-scenes video of herself having a bit of fun while dressed up in the new Batwoman costume.

What do you think about Smith's wild pumpkin carving video? How are you celebrating Halloween? Let us know your thoughts in the comments!

Oscar Gonzalez/NurPhoto via Getty Images