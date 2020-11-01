Titans Star Curran Walters Reveals Detailed Red Hood Photo

✖

Earlier this week, HBO Max released the first official look at Red Hood for the upcoming third season of Titans and now, Jason Todd actor Curran Walters is given fans an even better, more-detailed look at Red Hood. On Saturday, Walters took to Instagram to share a photo of presumably himself in costume as Red Hood, specifically a close up of his masked face complete with a bit of damage. Walters didn't offer much in the way of commentary about the photo except to offer a "Happy Halloween" greeting.

For the past two seasons on Titans, Walters has played Jason Todd. However, while his Jason has been Robin it was confirmed earlier this year that in Season 3, the fan-favorite Bat-family character will move on from the Robin mantle to become the Red Hood. It's unclear exactly when in the season that transformation will take place or exactly how the series will present it. What is clear is that when the shift happens, it's something that Walters has been preparing for. The actor previously told ComicBook.com about the research he did to get a feel for Jason and his journey.

View this post on Instagram Happy Halloween #redhood A post shared by Curran Walters (@curdog) on Oct 31, 2020 at 1:49pm PDT

"I wasn't that too crazy into comics," he explained. "I knew, of course, of Batman and Robin and all the other crazy famous characters. But as soon as I booked the role, I went out to the local comic book stores, and I got everything I could find on Jason's story, obviously to get kind of a feel for where the future of the character goes, if it goes that way. I watched the movie. I read all the comic books, and I got a feel for the character and where I needed to take it when I got on screen.”

"You know, on the day, you have all this pressure of booking a comic book role, especially since the character's been around for so long,” he continued. “You feel a sort of pressure on you, but I just did my best, and I think I nailed the role, and all the fans are pretty happy with it. And one thing about the character too is like, I felt like in a way I did have to act, but I didn't. It's all how I am in person. I'm very energetic. I'm very just all over the place. So, half of it was like, 'Hey, that's just me' and half of it was, 'Oh, I got to act,' so. It was definitely awesome."

Season 3 of Titans does not yet have a release date. Seasons 1 and 2 of the series will land on HBO Max on November 1st.

