Halloween 2020: Avengers Star Mark Ruffalo Shows Off Fans’ Hulk Costumes

Happy Halloween, Marvel fans! We've seen a lot of fun costumes today, including celebrities like John Legend dressing up as our favorite Avengers. However, EGOT winners are not the only people getting into the Marvel spirit this October 31st. Many fans have been sporting heroic looks! In fact, Mark Ruffalo just posted some of the year's best Hulk costumes. You gotta love an actor who appreciates a good character cosplay!

"Assembling the family for a Halloween family costume = Incredible! I love seeing these smashing costumes and cosplay you're wearing 💚," Ruffalo wrote. One of the people in the photo, @makeup.by.shiv, replied, "Omg thank you!!!! This means so much to me! I am such a huge fan!💚💚💚" You can check out the smashing good looks below:

Currently, Marvel fans are still waiting to hear if Ruffalo will be playing Bruce Banner again in the MCU. The actor is only officially signed on for Disney+'s upcoming animated series, What If... For now, he is not attached to any live-action films or shows, but that doesn't mean he wants to stop being the character he first played in 2012's The Avengers. In fact, he previously hinted that there is a chance he'll show up in Disney+'s She-Hulk series. He even welcomed Tatiana Maslany, who was supposedly cast in the titular role, to the family. (However, she recently denied the reports.)

Ruffalo also shared some potential standalone Hulk movie ideas. At the beginning of March, the star was in Chicago for C2E2 and talked about his character during a panel. He even revealed he'd like to make a Professor Hulk movie.

2020 now officially marks the first year since 2009 that the Marvel Cinematic Universe will have not released a new movie. Marvel's current updated release schedule sees Black Widow dropping in theaters on May 7, 2021. It is followed by Eternals on November 5, 2021, Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings on July 9, 2021, Spider-Man: Homecoming 3 on November 5, 2021, Thor: Love and Thunder on February 11, 2022, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness on March 25, 2022, and Captain Marvel 2 on July 8, 2022. Disney+ recently pushed The Falcon and The Winter Soldier to 2021 but promised WandaVision would be arriving on the streaming service in 2020.