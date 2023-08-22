Wonka Candy Brand Returns With New Magic Hat Gummies Ahead of Warner Bros. Movie

Warner Bros. Pictures new Wonka movie is headed into theaters on December 15th and to get ready for the eagerly anticipated film, Wonka Candy is making a "magical" return. ON Tuesday, The iconic brand announced that it was returning in celebration of the upcoming film with a brand new, limited-edition Wonka Magic Hat Gummies candy. The new candy will be available at Walmart stores beginning September 1st and will roll out to retailers nationwide on September 28th.

According to the brand, Wonka Magic Hat gummies are "a fun, imaginative treat that allows fans to become part of the delicious and magical world of Willy Wonka." Each pack of the gummies includes an assortment of top hat shaped gummies that come in four fruity flavor combinations: Strawberry Watermelon, Raspberry Grape, Orange Strawberry, and Magic Berries. Each gummy also includes "a sweet magical surprise with each fruity bite."

"For decades, the name 'Wonka' has been synonymous with sweet treats that bring joy, wonder, and the magic of childhood to people of all ages," said Greg Guidotti, Chief Marketing officer at Ferrara Candy Co. "And with the anticipation of the new Wonka movie, we are excited to help bring the film to life through the return of the Wonka brand to sugar confections with the new Magic Hat Gummies. With this innovation, our goal is to create fun and imaginative experiences through candy that offers fans a little bit of magic with every bite."

In addition to the return of Wonka Candy with the Wonka Magic Hat Gummies, each purchase will see fans receive $5 in movie rewards to see Wonka in person and have the chance to win a Warner Bros. Studio Hollywood Deluxe Tour for 4 among other prizes as part of the "Dream It & Do It" sweepstakes. Fans just need to text 'WONKA' to the code located on packs of Wonka Magic Hat Gummies to enter to win.

The Wonka Candy Company was first launched in 1971 ahead of the release of the Gene Wilder Willy Wonka and the Chocolate Factory film. In 1988, it was sold to Nestle, who sold sweets and chocolate under the Wonka brand until 2017, when the use of the brand was discontinued ahead of sale to Ferrero in 2018.

What is Wonka About?

Wonka follows a young Willy Wonka and his adventures prior to opening the world's most famous chocolate factory. The film is directed by Paddington and Paddington 2 helmer Paul King.

Wonka will also feature Olivia Colman (The Favourite, The Crown), Rowan Atkinson (Mr. Bean, Love, Actually), Sally Hawkins (The Shape of Water), and Keegan Michael Key (The Prom, Schmigadoon!). The story is set to occur before the events of Charlie and the Chocolate Factory, and Paul King (Paddington) is set to direct. King is also reuniting with several of his Paddington stars for the new film including Tom Davis, Simon Farnaby, Kobna Holdbrook-Smith, and Matt Lucas. Other confirmed cast members include Mathew Baynton (Ghosts), Jim Carter (Downton Abbey), Rich Fulcher (Marriage Story), Paterson Joseph (Noughts + Crosses), Calah Lane (The Day Shall Come), Colin O'Brien (The Mothership), Natasha Rothwell (White Lotus), Rakhee Thakrar (Sex Education), and Ellie White (The Other One). David Heyman (Harry Potter, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood) is producing with Luke Kelly (The Witches) and Alexandra Derbyshire (Jurassic World: Dominion).

Is Wonka a Musical?

Wonka will have several musical numbers in the film, something teased by Chalamet's co-star Keegan-Michael Key.

"He has seven musical numbers and I have two, one of them is a group number and another is a smaller group number," Key explained to The Hollywood Reporter. "I would agree with all the adjectives Timothée used, and I would also like to add the words 'wondrous' and 'a little bit epic.' It's a nice, big, full, beautiful piece of art and Paul King, who directed it, is a delightful human being who has this wonderful, childlike heart. He was the perfect person to direct the project."

Wonka is set to be released exclusively in theaters on December 15th.