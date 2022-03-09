Willy Wonka: Timothee Chalamet Movie Delayed

Timothee Chalamet’s Wonka is getting pushed to December 15 2023. Originally March 17th was supposed to play host to the origin story, but things have changed a bit. This news comes on the heels of a massive blockbuster slate shake up at Warner Bros. The Rock announced on his social media that both DC SuperPets and Black Adam would be moving back. Then, the rest of the slate shuffled too. The Flash and Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom ended up moving to 2023. In a surprise, Shazam: Fury of the Gods moved into December of 2022. So, there’s a ton of sliding around on the Internet. For fans who were looking forward to Chalamet’s turn as the iconic character, it’s a bit of a bummer. But, at least it didn’t get pushed to 2024. Some set videos and other pictures have already been circulating. So, it’s not the end of the world. However, fans will be watching for any other movement.

“Immersing ourselves in the extraordinary worlds of Roald Dahl stories has been an honor and a massive amount of fun, and we are grateful for the trust the Roald Dahl Story Company and the Dahl family have placed in our team to deliver more moments of shared joy to families around the world,” Melissa Cobb, Vice President of Kids & Family Content at Netflix previously wrote during the partnership announcement. “We have great creative ambition to reimagine the journeys of so many treasured Dahl characters in fresh, contemporary ways with the highest quality animation and production values.”

Videos by ComicBook.com

“Netflix is known for innovative and high-quality storytelling,” continued Gideon Simeloff, Strategy Director for The Roald Dahl Story Company. “There is no other place in the world that can deliver animated entertainment for the whole family at such quality and scale.”

“Our mission, which is purposefully lofty, is for as many children as possible around the world to experience the unique magic and positive message of Roald Dahl’s stories,” Roald Dahl’s widow, Felicity Dahl, wrote following the massive announcement. “This partnership with Netflix marks a significant move toward making that possible and is an incredibly exciting new chapter for the Roald Dahl Story Company. Roald would, I know, be thrilled.”

Were you looking forward to Wonka in the spring? Let us know down in the comments!