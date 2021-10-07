Venom 2 Star Woody Harrelson Reportedly Involved In Altercation On Rooftop Of Watergate Hotel

Venom: Let There Be Carnage star Woody Harrelson was allegedly involved in a fight with a man at the infamous Watergate Hotel in Washington DC. The fight supposedly broke out on Wednesday night, with police reports obtained from “insiders” detailing how the man in question supposedly started a physical altercation, after engaging in a verbal altercation with the actor. Harrelson is noted in the report as having “punched the man in self-defense.” Further reports about the fight suggest the man may have been intoxicated at the time, and wouldn’t stop harassing Harrelson and his daughter by taking unsolicited photos of them.

The Yahoo News report goes on to say Woody Harrelson approached the man at first and tried to request that he stop taking photos and erase those he had already taken. An argument is said to have ensued, with the man reportedly tried to grab Harrelson by the neck or throat, leading to the “defensive punch” to ward him off. The police were called into the scene after 11pm on Wednesday night; Woody Harrelson has not been charged with any crime at this time. The actor had been on scene at the Watergate Hotel filming HBO’s The Watergate Plumbers, a series detailing how the location led to President Richard Nixon’s downfall in the 1970s Watergate scandal.

Videos by ComicBook.com

This little hiccup in Woody Harrelson’s day comes as the actor is enjoying the achievement of helping Venom: Let There Be Carnage rekindle the domestic box office. Venom 2 has broken multiple theatrical records in its opening weekend and has tied Marvel’s Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings in crossing the $100 million mark in five days of release – even without a holiday weekend to bolster its chances.

(WARNING: Venom 2 SPOILERS Follow!)

Granted, Woody Harrelson’s time in Sony’s Spider-Man Universe may have been short, as his character, serial killer symbiote Cletus Kasady/Carnage had his head bitten off by Venom at the end of the climactic battle. However, even director Andy Serkis admits that Marvel has left plenty of ways open for Woody Harrelson’s Carnage to come back. After all, in the comics, even a drop of blood leftover has been enough to bring back Carnage – even after “Cletus Kasady” was a corpse.

With Venom having jumped into the Marvel Cinematic Multiverse during the Let There Be Carnage post-credits scene, Carnage variants are also a viable return route for Harrelson.

Venom: Let There Be Carnage is now in theaters.