Venom: Let There Be Carnage Sets Another Box Office Record

In a year of uncertainty and doubt at the box office, Venom continues to reign supreme. Sony’s Venom: Let There Be Carnage broke multiple records with its theatrical debut this past weekend and, on Wednesday, it became set yet another pandemic-era standard. The Venom sequel crossed the $100 million threshold at the box office Wednesday morning, making it one of the fastest films to reach that milestone since the pandemic began. Venom: Let There Be Carnage and Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings both crossed $100 million on their fifth day in theaters, so they share the current record.

Unlike Shang-Chi, however, Venom 2 didn’t have the added benefit of an extra holiday day to get to $100 million at the box office. Shang-Chi was released on Labor Day weekend, so that Monday was part of the holiday weekend and most people were out of school or work. Still, both films have performed well above projections and continue to offer hope to film studios and exhibitors that people are willing to head back to theaters.

Let There Be Carnage actually reached $100 million faster than its predecessor, showing just how much love there is out there for this franchise. A third film in the Venom series seems like a pretty safe bet at this point, and there were some not-so-subtle hints in the film that more would be on the way.

Director Andy Serkis recently appeared on ComicBook.com’s Phase Zero podcast and confirmed that the teases about a third film in Let There Be Carnage were indeed intentional. He also said that, while there hasn’t been any official word from Sony, star Tom Hardy and writer Kelly Marcel already have ideas in place for the next installment.

“I mean, I think there’s so much potential in the Venomverse for really interesting journeys before the inevitable happens,” Serkis explained. “Which hopefully if there are any more movies and people go to the cinemas, please people go into the cinemas please, and have the confidence to go back, because these fans screens that we’ve been having, have been amazing, actually.”

“I think Kelly [Marcel] and Tom [Hardy] have been thinking about what is the next stage of the journey anyway. They would have had some plans for where they could possibly go after this,” the director continued. “I mean, it’s yet to be formalized, but I know that they’ve certainly had discussions.”

