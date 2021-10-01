Venom: Let There Be Carnage Credits Scene Sets Up Major Marvel Crossover

Does Venom 2 have a credits scene? Spoiler warning for Venom: Let There Be Carnage, exclusively in theaters Thursday. Worlds collide when Spider-Man villains Venom (Tom Hardy) and Carnage (Woody Harrelson) clash in Venom: Let There Be Carnage, the next chapter in Sony’s Spider-Man Universe. Full spoilers ahead. A post-credits scene sets up another showdown between archenemies when the expanding “Venom-verse” sinks its teeth into the Multiverse, revealing a crossover with the Marvel Cinematic Universe home to an unmasked Peter Parker (Tom Holland) in Spider-Man: No Way Home. And it’s going to explode your brain.

What Happens in the Venom 2 Credits Scene With Spoilers

After Eddie Brock (Hardy) and Venom bond again to battle escaped serial killer Cletus Kasady (Harrelson) and an alien symbiote offspring, ending their reign of maximum carnage, the lethal protectors retreat to a run-down hotel room on a desert island. Watching a telenovela in bed, Venom reveals he’s been hiding a secret: “We all have a past, Eddie.”

“80 billion light-years of hive knowledge across universes would explode your tiny little brain,” the gnarled voice of Venom says, offering his human host a taste of “just the smallest fraction of the things we symbiotes have experienced.”

The room rumbles. “What’s happening?” Venom asks as their mind-merge becomes a bright, booming light of yellow. Suddenly, and inexplicably, the room is still. Gone is the telenovela on the glitched television, replaced by a breaking news report from TheDailyBugle.net pundit J. Jonah Jameson (J.K. Simmons).

A shaken Eddie doesn’t know where they are. The room has transformed. “What did you do?”

“It wasn’t me,” says Venom as Eddie turns his attention to the “shocking revelation” unfolding live. On the television, a Daily Bugle exclusive exposes high-school student Peter Parker as the costumed “spider menace” in a scene ending Sony and Marvel’s Spider-Man: Far From Home.

Venom overtakes Brock’s body at the mention of Parker’s name. Spider-Man stands unmasked, his identity outed to the world for the alleged murder of Mysterio (Jake Gyllenhaal). “That guy,” Venom snarls, his long tongue licking the broadcast of the accused Spider-Man.

Out steps a vacationing man in swim trunks, bewildered by a disoriented and trespassing Eddie Brock. “Dude, what are you doing in my room?” Eddie doesn’t know how he got there.

Venom will return.

Venom 2 Post-Credits Scene Explained





Audiences are left to question how Eddie and Venom teleport into the MCU. The yellow boom resembles the putting-the-genie-back-in-the-bottle magic of Doctor Strange (Benedict Cumberbatch) glimpsed in the trailer for No Way Home, where the sorcerer warns Parker about attempts to reconceal his secret identity: “Be careful what you wish for.”

The Venom 2 credits scene appears to happen concurrently with Jameson’s breaking news reveal from the mid-credits scene of Far From Home, suggesting neither Venom nor Doctor Strange is responsible for transporting Eddie into another universe. This could be explained by Sylvie’s (Sophia Di Martino) actions in the Marvel Studios series Loki, where she unwittingly unleashes a multiverse of madness when she strikes down He Who Remains (Jonathan Majors) in the Citadel at the End of Time.

Another possibility is Knull, the creator and God of the Symbiotes, who rules the symbiote hive-mind known as “The Hive.” In the comic books, one of Knull’s many powers is temporal manipulation, giving him the ability to interact with the multiversal timeline.

Sony and Marvel’s Spider-Man Universe





Venom 2 director Andy Serkis hinted at a crossover between the two universes when he said recently that Venom and Spider-Man’s worlds would collide “big time.” Earlier this year, Sony Pictures President Sanford Panitch said there “actually is a plan” to better blend Sony’s Spider-Man Universe and the Marvel Cinematic Universe, telling Variety, “I think now maybe it’s getting a little more clear for people where we’re headed and I think when No Way Home comes out, even more will be revealed.”

Starring Tom Hardy, Michelle Williams, Naomie Harris, Reid Scott, Stephen Graham, and Woody Harrelson, Venom: Let There Be Carnage is now playing in theaters.