Woody The Talking Christmas Tree Returns After 15 Year Hiatus

Woody The Talking Christmas Tree is back and social media is buzzing about the bizarre holiday character. over in Nova Scotia, Mic Mac Mall plays host to a magical Christmas tree with a literal face and voice. For a few years, the holiday season in the shopping center was without a memorable face. But after a couple of years, Woody is back entertaining the kids and making parents remember their childhoods. Mall general manager Tabitha Oakley talked to CBC’s As It Happens about the character and the public reception. A lot of people in the community are glad to have the tree back. But, some still have some questions about the facial differences with Woody and why the jolly tree went away in the first place.

“It’s quite exhilarating,” Oakley began. “He has come back to his beloved Maritime fans and they have welcomed him with open arms… There are mechanics of Woody, but we like to refer to it as a magical talking Christmas tree. He sleeps quite often in the mall, but he does wake up and talk to children every day. He left 15 years ago and went to the North Pole to help Santa and the elves sustain the magical forest up in the North Pole. Woody decided to come back because it’s been a really tough couple of years, and he wanted to bring some magical cheer back to the Maritimers and all of his fans.”

Mic Mac Mall is hyping up the return of Woody, “Mic Mac Mall is thrilled to conFIRm Woody the Talking Christmas Tree has returned to the mall. The iconic tree captured the imaginations of maritimers for generations, and his departure fifteen years ago left a tree-sized hole in the hearts of many.”

In case you’re considering visiting Nova Scotia to see Woody, Mic Mac Mall has some instructions for potential visitors.

“As shoppers move throughout the centre, we are relying on the collective cooperation of the public to respect measures as outlined by governmental authorities and ask that everyone follow the physical distancing measures posted throughout the property. Seating areas of the food court currently have limited seating to allow social distancing. Take-out orders remain available. Our Guest Services kiosk is open during regular shopping centre hours with new plexiglass guards and other physical distancing measures in place. Face masks or coverings are mandatory when visiting our shopping centre. Please help us keep our property safe and do not enter if you are experiencing any of the following symptoms: Cough, Difficulty Breathing, Fever.”

