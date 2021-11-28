Newest Netflix Christmas Movies Making a Splash With Subscibers

Netflix continues to deliver hits in the holiday department. Holiday-set romantic comedy Love Hard was a major success for the streamer after its debut at the beginning of the month, hanging around the top of Netflix’s Top 10 list for a couple of weeks. The third Princess Switch movie also made some waves this season. This past week, two new Christmas movies arrived on Netflix, and both of them are establishing themselves as staples for the streaming service.

A Boy Called Christmas, a holiday fantasy/adventure, has been slowly creeping up through the Neftlix Top 10 since its debut on Wednesday. A Castle for Christmas, a Hallmark-style romantic comedy starring Brooke Shields and Cary Elwes, has shown even more positive movement through the streamer’s charts.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Sunday’s edition of the daily Netflix Top 10 list sees both new Christmas movies represented. A Castle for Christmas sits in the sixth position in the rankings. A Boy Called Christmas is just one spot behind it, firmly established as the #7 title on the entire service.

As the holiday season continues, and Christmas inches ever closer, these movies will likely continue to make waves with viewers.

You can check out a full breakdown of Sunday’s Netflix Top 10 below.

1. True Story

“A world-famous comedian desperately searches for a way out after a night in Philadelphia with his brother threatens to sabotage more than his success.”

2. Bruised

“Years after a humiliating defeat, an MMA fighter grabs one last shot at redemption when the young son she left behind comes back into her life.”

3. Selling Sunset

“The elite agents at The Oppenheim Group sell the luxe life to affluent buyers in LA. Relationships are everything, and that often means major drama.”

4. Red Notice

“An FBI profiler pursuing the world’s most wanted art thief becomes his reluctant partner in crime to catch an elusive crook who’s always one step ahead.”

5. The Queen of Flow

“Seventeen years after being wrongly imprisoned, a talented songwriter seeks justice against the men who caused her downfall and killed her family.”

6. A Castle for Christmas

“To escape a scandal, a bestselling author journeys to Scotland, where she falls in love with a castle – and faces off with the grumpy duke who owns it.”

7. A Boy Called Christmas

“Determined young Nikolas meets his destiny in a magical land inhabited by elves on a quest to find his father — and bring home the gift of hope.

8. Cowboy Bebop

“Long on style and perpetually short on cash, bounty hunters Spike, Jet and Faye trawl the solar system looking for jobs. But can they outrun Spike’s past?”

9. Squid Game

“Hundreds of cash-strapped players accept a strange invitation to compete in children’s games. Inside, a tempting prize awaits — with deadly high stakes.”

10. School of Chocolate

“Eight pros study the art of chocolate under the tutelage of a famed chocolatier. But only one will be best in class and win the chance of a lifetime.”