Netflix Debuts Newest Original Christmas Movie

Netflix previously announced a whole month’s worth of holiday original content that would be arriving on the streaming service throughout the end of the year and one of their first new Christmas movies is finally here. Starring Brooke Shields and Cary Elwes, the new film is titled A Castle for Christmas and it’s officially streaming on the platform. Available for just one day as of this writing this film is already the #5 piece of content on all of Netflix and the #3 movie on the platform, beating out recent hits The Harder They Fall, the live-action Cowboy Bebop, and even the biggest Netflix show of all time, Squid Game.

Perhaps the most surprising thing to some film fans about A Castle for Christmas is that it was directed by none other than filmmaker Mary Lambert, most famous for having helmed the 1989 Stephen King adaption, Pet Sematary, and its 1992 sequel. For those that aren’t aware, Lambert has never stopped directing since that film despite not having Pet Sematary-sized hit since then. In recent years she’s directed episodes of Arrow, The Goldbergs, and The Blacklist. At the top of her career, Lambert made a name for herself as a music video director, helming iconic videos like Madonna’s Like a Virgin, Material Girl, and Like a Prayer.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Those still unclear what the film is even about, the official synopsis from Netflix reads as follows: “Famed author, Sophie Brown (Brooke Shields), travels to Scotland hoping to buy a small castle of her own, but the prickly owner, Duke Myles (Cary Elwes), is reluctant to sell to a foreigner. Working to find a compromise, the pair constantly butt heads, but they just may find something more than they were expecting.”

“I think it’s funny when you see someone just unravel,” Shields told UPI of her approach to the film, revealing she added more physical comedy than was originally in the script. “There’s something that happens to me when I can attach my body to it that finds the humor. It’s easier for me to find the humor with the physicality than just the words….I kept fighting for all of it. Every time, I’d be like, ‘OK, well, here’s another opportunity. She should do this. This should happen to her.’”

A Castle for Christmas is now streaming on Netflix. Are you going to check it out?