The Internet Is Debating the Worst Pop-Tart Flavor
X (or Twitter) can't get enough of the Pop-Tarts debate.
If you've ever thought to yourself what your least favorite Pop-Tarts flavors were, you're not alone. Saturday, members of the internet gathered together to pitch their own ideas on what the worst Pop-Tarts flavors would be. Some used existing Pop-Tarts flavors from Brown Sugar and Cinnamon to Egoo while others crafted their own, often to hilarious fashion invoking the likes of garbage and various salted meats.
Either way, after comic writer Gail Simone sent the prompt tweet to her followers, the concept went mega-viral. Enough so, #TheWorstPopTart became a trending topic. Keep scrolling to see what people are saying!
Name the worst possible Pop-Tart flavor.— Gail Simone 💙💛 (@GailSimone) August 26, 2023
Please use hashtag#TheWorstPopTartIs
Canned Ham
#TheWorstPoptartIs— Gig (@GigDrain) August 26, 2023
Canned ham@GailSimone pic.twitter.com/1x6jV1xH8O
Pickle
Pickle flavored #TheWorstPopTartIs https://t.co/1eMxAwABpD— G.E. Cole (@DailywriterQ) August 27, 2023
Flex Tape
#TheWorstPopTartIs but sadly this one will kill you pic.twitter.com/nu20VQluhV— Russell D. Miller 🔥 (@rdmtlm2001) August 26, 2023
Eggo
Eggo Pop-Tart is AWFUL.
Smells great, tastes like crap. One of the worst things I've ever bought.#TheWorstPopTartIs https://t.co/MzWxzcomuu— Bernard Oliver (@boliver36) August 26, 2023
I've Got My Spine, I've Got My...
The worst Pop Tart flavor is the unholy union of Pop Tarts and ORANGE CRUSH.#TheWorstPopTartIs https://t.co/erMhKWFQlt pic.twitter.com/Ja7IWYr03H— unbindall (@unbinda11) August 26, 2023
Christmas in a Can
#TheWorstPopTartIs— JāSO|\| (@therealJMHL) August 26, 2023
Christmas Tinner in a Crust pic.twitter.com/oVZCEuuWot
No Filling
#TheWorstPopTartIs— Brown Eyed Susan🟧🟦 (@smc429) August 26, 2023
Not the best seller.. pic.twitter.com/x2ewKfVY6k