You Can Now DoorDash Spirit Halloween

It's October and spooky season is upon us but this year, you can get your spooky delivered right to your door. This week, Spirit Halloween and DoorDash announced that they have teamed up to proved on-demand access to thousands of the Halloween superstores items for the holiday. This first-time partnership means that more than 1500 Spirit Halloween locations are available on DoorDash nationwide, letting customers shop for costumes, decor, accessories, and more.

According to DoorDash, a record 73 percent of Americans are planning to celebrate Halloween with costumes, decor and treats, but most order things like candy last minute. By teaming up with Spirit Halloween, DoorDash can get those items — and even pet costumes — delivered within an hour or whenever customers need it, including exclusive deals. One such deal is 30 percent off retail orders of $30+, up to $20 until October 31st with code TRICK30 on eligible retail orders from Spirit Halloween and $5 off grocery and convenience orders of $20+ until October 31 with code 5TREAT.

In Other Spirit Halloween News

In other news from Spirit Halloween, the store recently announced that they are looking for the spookiest family to shower with prizes. The contest is now underway and runs through October 13th with Spirit Halloween's official Instagram account being the place to show your spooky spirit. You can head to the official Spirit Halloween website for complete details.

Here's how you can submit to be selected as the spookiest family:

• Now through October 13th, fans can enter by uploading a video or photo showcasing why they should be the Spirit's Spookiest Family on Instagram, using the hashtag #SpiritSpookiestFamilyContest, and following @SpiritHalloween on Instagram.

• Spirit Halloween's expert panel of judges will select their top ten entrants based on creativity, individuality, theme, and spooky factor and reveal the leading families on Spirit Halloween's Instagram on October 20th.

• From October 20th through October 23rd, fans can vote on their favorites -- and the family with the most votes will be named Spirit's Spookiest Family.

Along with the title, the Grand Prize-winning family will receive a $1,000 shopping spree for the 2024 season, two animatronics of their choice from the 2024 lineup, and an official crowning ceremony at Spirit Halloween's 2024 Grand Opening in Egg Harbor Township, NJ -- airfare and hotel included. The winning family will also be featured in a 2024 Spirit Halloween Marketing Campaign.