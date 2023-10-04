Chuck E. Cheese Announces "Five Nights of Fun" Halloween Event

Chuck E. Cheese, whose animatronic mascot and his friends, sidekicks, and band helped kickstart the "mascot horror" movement without even trying, is hitching a ride on that movement for some family-friendly spooky fun this Halloween. With Five Nights at Freddy's heading to theaters soon, Chuck E. Cheese today annoucned "Five Nights of Fun," an exclusive, week-long event designed to reward members of the chain's loyalty programs. According to a press release, the event will feature "daily deals and a chance to win the grand prize of a first-ever Chuck E. Cheese nighttime late-over kids' Halloween party." The titular five nights begin next Monday, October 9.

From October 9 through Friday, October 13, during Chuck E. Cheese Halloween Boo-Tacular, the brand is rolling out the purple carpet for Loyalty Reward Members by offering a series of unique deals every night of the week. Each day, Reward Members will receive a one-day-only surprise offer such as free e-tickets, game-play deals, and more.

As the grand finale of "Five Nights of Fun," some Chuck E. Cheese Reward Members will get a chance to host their own private "late-over" kids-only party. The Chuck E. Cheese Big Night of Halloween Fun party will be on October 27 from 8pm until midnight, for up to 10 kids. This experience will include pizza, drinks, playtime for the entire party, slimy-fun Boo-Tacular Halloween treats and, of course, an appearance by Chuck E. Cheese himself and maybe even a special appearance by Mr. Munch.

Those who want to try to win The Chuck E. Cheese Big Night of Halloween Fun party giveaway can join Chuck E. Cheese Rewards for free by downloading the app. For more information about Chuck E. Cheese Five Nights of Fun visit: the event's official website.

Chuck E. Cheese has no official connection to Five Nights at Freddy's, but it's pretty obvious that they're having a little fun with the obvious connections between the two properties. So far, CEC Entertainment has been pretty dedicated to keeping Chuck and friends entirely family-friendly, a move that's in contrast to the Banana Splits, another nostalgic group of mascot characters, who starred in a Freddy-inspired animatronic horror movie back in 2019.