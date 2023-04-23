Zendaya Surprises Fans With Coachella Performance

After half a decade of avoiding live performances, Zendaya returned to the stage at Coachella 2023 on Saturday night. Towards the end of Labrinth's set, the Spider-Man: No Way Home star made a surprise appearance to perform two songs she recorded with the rapper for the Euphoria soundtrack: "All for Us" and "I'm Tired."

The singer-turned-actor then celebrated the appearance in a video shared to her Instagram Story, thanking fans for their warm response. "Thank you all for welcoming me back on that stage with open arms. It's been a very long time, so I appreciate it," she said in the video.

She added, "I have never heard screaming like that in my entire life. As soon as I turned the corner, I couldn't hear anything. I don't know what happened. I don't know what I sounded like but I just was like, 'You know what? I'm just going to have fun.'"

Is Zendaya returning to the MCU?

Though the Spider-Man franchise will likely see the return of Tom Holland, it's unclear what Zendaya's role in the franchise looks like in the future. In the press leading up to the release of No Way Home, the actor admitted she was unsure if she'd return.

"We don't know if we're gonna do another one. Like, is it just gonna be three and done? Normally you do three movies and that's pretty much it, so I think we just were all absorbing and taking the time to just enjoy the moment, being with each other, and being so grateful for that experience," she told E! News at the time.

"When I did the first movie, I was 19," added Zendaya, now 24 years old and an Emmy winner. "It's pretty special growing up all together and being part of another legacy. It's the Space Jam legacy and the Spider-Man legacy. There's been so many different Spideys before us, and just kind of making everybody proud. So I don't know, I feel very lucky to be a part of two kind of major legacy franchises."

Zendaya can be seen in Marvel's Spider-Man trilogy, now streaming on Starz.