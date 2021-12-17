Zendaya Unsure of Marvel Future After Spider-Man: No Way Home

✖

Zendaya says it was "bittersweet" making Spider-Man: No Way Home with co-stars Tom Holland and Jacob Batalon because "we don't know if we're gonna do another one." The Space Jam: A New Legacy star joined the Marvel Cinematic Universe in 2017's Spider-Man: Homecoming, playing Michelle "MJ" Jones opposite Holland's Peter Parker and Batalon's Ned Leeds. After the Friends of Spider-Man returned in 2019's Spider-Man: Far From Home, the trio will reunite once again — potentially for the last time — in No Way Home. The movie, out December 17, is part of the new two-movie deal reached between Sony Pictures and Marvel Studios in 2019.

Making the third Spider-Man "was kind of bittersweet," Zendaya told E! News. "We don't know if we're gonna do another one. Like, is it just gonna be three and done? Normally you do three movies and that's pretty much it, so I think we just were all absorbing and taking the time to just enjoy the moment, being with each other, and being so grateful for that experience."

"When I did the first movie, I was 19," added Zendaya, now 24 years old and an Emmy winner. "It's pretty special growing up all together and being part of another legacy. It's the Space Jam legacy and the Spider-Man legacy. There's been so many different Spideys before us, and just kind of making everybody proud. So I don't know, I feel very lucky to be a part of two kind of major legacy franchises."

Under Sony and Marvel's renewed pact, the two studios co-produce No Way Home at a 75/25 split. The deal includes one more Spider-Man appearance in a future Marvel Studios movie from Disney, but No Way Home fulfills Holland's contract with Sony.

"[No Way Home] would be my last one [under contract] so I've always said to them if they want me back I'll be there in a heartbeat," Holland said in an interview earlier this year. "I've loved every minute of being a part of this amazing world. It's changed my life for the better, I'm so lucky to be here. If they want me back, I'll be there, if they don't, I will walk off into the sunset a very, very happy person because it's been an amazing journey."

Holland previously revealed he hopes to keep the "same core team" for future Spider-Man sequels, telling GQ: "The director, Jon Watts, is as much Spider-Man as I am. Zendaya, Jacob."

Spider-Man: No Way Home swings into theaters on December 17.