Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 Shares Coachella Soundtrack Radio Station

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 shared a new radio station featuring hits from the movie's soundtrack. As the release date moves closer and closer, promo for the film has ratcheted up. A couple of days ago, the Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 Twitter account announced a Coachella activation for the film. A physical brand of Knowhere that you could visit and take pictures of. Well, now there's K-GOTG radio so you can bask in all the throwback goodness of the latest James Gunn soundtrack. It feels like a no-brainer at this point to say the music from this movie is good. But, from the songs announced, it's going to be another heater.

Series star Chris Pratt wasn't shy about hyping the release in a recent discussion with Fandango. "I don't want to give you spoilers, but I'll tell you this, I think it's the best soundtrack that we've had on all of the movies," Pratt explained. "It's really good. It's moving. He's done it. James has done a great job because he curates these playlists of finding those sleeper hits … kind of bringing something up like he did with each of us, finding this little diamond in the rough and bringing it up and polishing it and letting it be on display. He does a great job with that and all of the songs in this particular volume have that same feeling."

Headed out on a road trip this weekend? Tune in to K-GOTG Radio – playing all the hits across the galaxy 🎧🎶: https://t.co/N2ikrsxJQE#GotGVol3 pic.twitter.com/Gk9BgxU7Vm — Guardians of the Galaxy (@Guardians) April 14, 2023

James Gunn Thinks Volume 3's Soundtrack Is The Best

"I worked twice as hard on this soundtrack as I did on both the first two soundtracks combined," Gunn told EW. "Once I started doing the first Guardians movie, I felt drawn to it. I felt called to it, if that makes any sense. So, I feel very good [about Vol. 3] because I feel like I did everything that I possibly could to make this trilogy as good as it can possibly be. And I feel incredibly blessed and fortunate that I had all these people around me making it. It's the biggest blessing of my life."

Before you load in that last cassette, here's a new synopsis for the finale: "In Marvel Studios' "Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3" our beloved band of misfits are looking a bit different these days. Peter Quill, still reeling from the loss of Gamora, must rally his team around him to defend the universe along with protecting one of their own. A mission that, if not completed successfully, could quite possibly lead to the end of the Guardians as we know them. James Gunn writes and directs "Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3," which stars Chris Pratt, Zoe Saldana, Dave Bautista, Karen Gillan, Pom Klementieff, featuring Vin Diesel as Groot, Bradley Cooper as Rocket, Sean Gunn, Chukwudi Iwuji, Will Poulter and Maria Bakalova. Kevin Feige is the producer and Louis D'Esposito, Victoria Alonso, Nikolas Korda, Simon Hatt and Sara Smith serve as executive producers."

