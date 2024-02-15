Zendaya's Bizarre Outfit on the Dune: Part Two Red Carpet Has the Internet Freaking Out

In just a matter of weeks, the world will get to experience Dune: Part Two, the latest chapter in the adaptation of Denis Villeneuve's iconic sci-fi blockbuster. The films, which boast a star-studded ensemble cast and massive physical scale, have become beloved thus far. Ahead of Dune: Part Two's March premiere, the film held a world premiere event in London on Thursday — and one member of the film's cast has already taken the Internet by storm. Zendaya, who returns to the role of Chani in Dune: Part Two, appeared at the London red carpet in a vintage Thierry Mugler bodysuit, which originally appeared in the designer's fall 1995 couture collection at Fashion Week.

The robot-like bodysuit, which was styled by Zendaya's recurring stylist Law Roach, immediately became a conversation topic. Fans have taken to social media to express their surprise at Zendaya's wardrobe, even going so far as to dub her a once-in-a-generation fashion icon. Keep scrolling to read a few of those reactions, and share your thoughts with us in the comments below!

What Is Dune: Part Two About?

Dune: Part Two will explore the mythic journey of Paul Atreides as he unites with Chani and the Fremen while on a warpath of revenge against the conspirators who destroyed his family. Facing a choice between the love of his life and the fate of the known universe, he endeavors to prevent a terrible future only he can foresee.

The big-screen epic Dune: Part Two includes Timothée Chalamet, Zendaya, Rebecca Ferguson, Josh Brolin, Austin Butler, Florence Pugh, Dave Bautista, Christopher Walken, Stephen McKinley Henderson, and Léa Seydoux, with Stellan Skarsgård, Charlotte Rampling, and Javier Bardem. Denis Villeneuve directed from a screenplay he co-wrote with Jon Spaihts based on Frank Herbert's iconic novel.