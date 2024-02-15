Zendaya's Bizarre Outfit on the Dune: Part Two Red Carpet Has the Internet Freaking Out

The Dune and Spider-Man star is breaking the Internet with her vintage premiere look.

By Jenna Anderson

In just a matter of weeks, the world will get to experience Dune: Part Two, the latest chapter in the adaptation of Denis Villeneuve's iconic sci-fi blockbuster. The films, which boast a star-studded ensemble cast and massive physical scale, have become beloved thus far. Ahead of Dune: Part Two's March premiere, the film held a world premiere event in London on Thursday — and one member of the film's cast has already taken the Internet by storm. Zendaya, who returns to the role of Chani in Dune: Part Two, appeared at the London red carpet in a vintage Thierry Mugler bodysuit, which originally appeared in the designer's fall 1995 couture collection at Fashion Week.

The robot-like bodysuit, which was styled by Zendaya's recurring stylist Law Roach, immediately became a conversation topic. Fans have taken to social media to express their surprise at Zendaya's wardrobe, even going so far as to dub her a once-in-a-generation fashion icon. Keep scrolling to read a few of those reactions, and share your thoughts with us in the comments below!

What Is Dune: Part Two About?

Dune: Part Two will explore the mythic journey of Paul Atreides as he unites with Chani and the Fremen while on a warpath of revenge against the conspirators who destroyed his family. Facing a choice between the love of his life and the fate of the known universe, he endeavors to prevent a terrible future only he can foresee. 

The big-screen epic Dune: Part Two includes Timothée ChalametZendayaRebecca FergusonJosh BrolinAustin ButlerFlorence PughDave BautistaChristopher WalkenStephen McKinley Henderson, and Léa Seydoux, with Stellan SkarsgårdCharlotte Rampling, and Javier BardemDenis Villeneuve directed from a screenplay he co-wrote with Jon Spaihts based on Frank Herbert's iconic novel. 

History

prevnext

That Girl

prevnext

Free Publicity

prevnext

Gasp

prevnext

Uncanny

prevnext

Superstar

prevnext

Outdo Herself

prevnext

Icon

prevnext

Whovian

prevnext

Fair

prev
0comments

Related:

Start the Conversation

of