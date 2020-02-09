Here's What Robert Downey Jr. Could Look Like as Hawkeye

If he didn't launch the Marvel Cinematic Universe as Iron Man, Robert Downey Jr. has a superhero in mind he'd like to be. No, it isn't The Incredible Hulk or Captain America. Nor is it a cult classic like Moon Knight or Norman Osborne. No, it's Hawkeye — the bow-wielding, arrow-shooting Avenger from Iowa.

Downey made the comments on the recent press tour Dolittle and as you might expect from the MCU fandom, they've run with and are already starting to produce some pretty serious mashups and pieces of fan art. One such piece comes from Instagrammer @MercMonster48, one that envisions Downey as the archer Avenger.

You can see the fan art for yourself below.

"I can't think of any red-blooded American boy that didn't imagine themselves as Spider-Man growing up," Downey said when promoting Dolittle on BBC Radio 1. "However, looking back on it now — also because I’m just such a Jeremy Renner fan, and he made it so cool, particularly when he turns into Ronin [in Endgame] — I would say Hawkeye would be my go-to."

As it stands now, Renner is currently set to reprise the role in a show on Disney+, one in which the fan-favorite Kate Bishop is also expected to debut in. Last year, Renner said the only reason he's returning to the role is because of the supportive fans of the Marvel universe.

“With Endgame, I think with any ending, it creates a new beginning for a lot of things. Marvel has a lot of plans for a lot of things. So it was exciting,” Renner said at the time. “But to sum up 21 films is very difficult, but I think it satiates a lot of the fans. I’m only here because of the fans, as we all are. Hopefully I feel like we satiate a lot of people, and a lot of people had to go, but then I think it creates new beginnings for other things.”

Downey and Renner can both be seen in Avengers: Endgame, now streaming on Disney+.

What other MCU star switcheroos would you like to see happen? Think it over and let us know your thoughts in the comments section!

Did you know ComicBook.com has a podcast? That's right folks, ComicBook Nation is available every Wednesday and Friday bringing you the best breakdowns of the week's biggest news from Kofi Outlaw, Matt Aguilar, Janell Wheeler & the rest of the staff at the site. Catch the newest episode right here or subscribe on iTunes today!