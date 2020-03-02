The New Mutants Star Anya Taylor-Joy Praises Co-Star Maisie Williams

The X-Men movies spinoff The New Mutants has an impressive cast of young actors. Among them are Anya Taylor-Joy, star of Split and Glass, as the sword-wielding Magik and Maisie Williams, who played Arya Stark in HBO’s Game of Thrones, as the shapeshifting Wolfsbane. Speaking to People Magazine, Taylor-Joy shared what it was like to work with Williams. “I had recently become a Game of Thrones fan,” Taylor-Joy says. “She’s very professional. She’s a very, very good actress and she’s very professional and she’s managed to stay down to Earth, which I think is difficult considering the show that she was on “

In a previous interview, Williams explained how she went to bat for Wolfsbane's accent. "I was written very American because (director Josh Boone) wrote it and he's been very easy whenever we wanted to change dialogue,” she says. “I didn't want to make it cringe and be saying 'aye' every now and then. I just wanted to make it an authentic accent. "(Rahne)'s been here for a little while and the other mutants have been here for a little while, so I think our interpretations of our accents are what we wanted them to be. I went for more of a Highlands accent, although I can tell it sometimes goes a little bit Glasgow, but only people in Scotland would hopefully pick up on that. I always knew she was Scottish so even when I read the first draft, I tried to do it in my head in a Scottish accent so you start thinking in the character's accent. It makes it a lot easier when it comes to actually shooting something because you're not in the habit of saying something in your own voice, even if back then it was an awful Scottish accent."

While the cast is young, it isn’t as young as it was when they shot the film. The movie was filmed three years ago for a 2018 release but was delayed multiple times. Three years later, the experience of watching those scenes can be surreal according to Taylor-Joy.

“It’s super trippy but most mostly because I mean, I think everybody that’s coming into their 20s, you think you’re so grown up when you hit 20 and then you’re 21 and I’m like, ‘You’re a baby!’ I don’t know,” she says. “I feel like I’ve grown up a lot since then, but it's also fun because that character was a lot of fun to play with.”

The synopsis for The New Mutants describes the film as "an original horror thriller set in an isolated hospital where a group of young mutants is being held for psychiatric monitoring. When strange occurrences begin to take place, both their new mutant abilities and their friendships will be tested as they battle to try and make it out alive."

The New Mutants is directed by Josh Boone and written by Boone & Knate Lee. The film stars Maisie Williams a Wolfsbane, Anya Taylor-Joy as Magik, Charlie Heaton as Cannonball, Alice Braga as Dr. Cecilia Reyes, Blu Hunt as Mirage, and Henry Zaga as Sunspot. The film is produced by Simon Kinberg, Karen Rosenfelt, and Lauren Shuler Donner and executive produced by Stan Lee and Michele Imperato Stabile.

Are you looking forward to The New Mutants? Let us know in the comments. The New Mutants opens in theaters on April 3rd.

