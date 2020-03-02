The New Mutants: Anya Taylor-Joy Reveals What Watching Scenes Filmed Three Years Ago Is Like

In The New Mutants, Anya Taylor-Joy plays Magik, the mutant who uses her Soulsword and armor to fight the Demon Bear in the film's trailer. But that was filmed three years ago. The film was first to debut in 2018 but was delayed for a number of reasons. Speaking to People Magazine, Taylor-Joy reflected on what it was like watching her three-years-younger self play that role. “It’s super trippy but most mostly because I mean, I think everybody that’s coming into their 20s, you think you’re so grown up when you hit 20 and then you’re 21 and I’m like, ‘You’re a baby!’ I don’t know,” she says. “I feel like I’ve grown up a lot since then, but it's also fun because that character was a lot of fun to play with.”

As for what it was like playing Magik, Taylor-Joy says, “She’s just sassy. She really doesn’t care about very much and it’s fun to go into any set environment with that kind of attitude.”

Taylor-Joy spoke more about the character’s role in the film in another interview. "It's exciting! It's been three years. That's a long time," she said. "But Josh [Boone] our director, is really happy with the cut of the movie that he's showing. It's very much his film, and I mean, we can only be proud of that. I just love that character. She's bonkers in the best possible way, and I had so much fun playing her every single day. I hope people love her as much as I do. She's a character. She's feisty, but she's really good fun."

The synopsis for The New Mutants describes the film as "an original horror thriller set in an isolated hospital where a group of young mutants is being held for psychiatric monitoring. When strange occurrences begin to take place, both their new mutant abilities and their friendships will be tested as they battle to try and make it out alive."

The New Mutants is directed by Josh Boone and written by Boone & Knate Lee. The film stars Maisie Williams a Wolfsbane , Anya Taylor-Joy as Magik, Charlie Heaton as Cannonball, Alice Braga as Dr. Cecilia Reyes, Blu Hunt as Mirage, and Henry Zaga as Sunspot. The film is produced by Simon Kinberg, Karen Rosenfelt, and Lauren Shuler Donner and executive produced by Stan Lee and Michele Imperato Stabile.

Are you looking forward to The New Mutants? Let us know in the comments. The New Mutants opens in theaters on April 3rd.

