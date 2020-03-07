Hawkeye: Former Pitch Writers Confirm Involvement With Disney+ Series

Two former pitch writers for Hawkeye have confirmed their involvement with the Disney+ series. Katie Mathewson and Tanner Bean had the idea for this series and will be helping bring the new Hawkeye story to life.They announced their involvement via Twitter and people are seemingly re-energized by the news that things are moving along after what looked like trouble early on. There was concern about who the female lead would be as the news hasn’t been announced yet. Still, Marvel is pressing on with Jeremy Renner posting on Instagram that he’s ready to get stretching for the series.

Bean said online, “If I’d have told my 12-year-old self that I’d write on a Marvel TV show... he would’ve whipped me with his chain wallet. But here we are. #Phase4”

“There’s virtually nothing I can tell you about the dream job @tan_bean and I recently had, but I will say this... I am now very prepared to argue for the best Avenger. Forever grateful to both Hawkeyes (and to Marvel) for awakening my love of comic books,” Mathewson explained.

ComicBook.com previously spoke with Trinh Tran about plans surrounding the Hawkeye series in October. There were some revealing new details about how Avengers: Endgame changed the character in a meaningful way.

"It was in early development in terms of discussing what the project would be and I was very interested in that character, which is why that was the answer. That was over a year ago!" Tran began. "I think with Endgame, it's always going to impact all of the characters that we are introducing in our Disney+ streaming shows as well as the future of features, right, for the characters that are still existing. So you're just going to have to find... I can't say much about that!"

During that conversation, there was also confirmation that the series would focus on Barton’s journey in equal measure to Kate Bishop. Both Hawkeyes are going to have a major role in the upcoming series.

"Well, they're both Hawkeyes in a way, right?" Tran added. "So you want to make sure... I'm always interested in introducing new characters. And now we have a fascinating young female who is very interested in this role. So you're going to see a balance of both."

