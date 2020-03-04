Hawkeye Star Jeremy Renner Begins Work on New Disney+ Series

There have been questions about the future of the Marvel Cinematic Universe and the upcoming series planned for Disney+, especially after numerous delays to the production of Hawkeye and reported problems with casting the actress set to play Kate Bishop on the new series. And while actress Hailee Steinfeld has yet to sign on the dotted line, Clint Barton actor Jeremy Renner seems committed to staying with Marvel Studios and give the Avenging Archer the stand alone adventure that many fans are excited to see. And despite all of the issues that have reportedly gone on behind the scenes, it looks like Hawkeye is ready to take aim very soon.

Renner took to social media and posted an update on his Instagram Stories feed, revealing that he's beginning preparation on filming for the new Hawkeye series set to premiere on Disney+ next year.

ComicBook.com spoke with Trinh Tran about plans for the Hawkeye series in October, revealing some new details about how the character was affected by Avengers: Endgame.

"It was in early development in terms of discussing what the project would be and I was very interested in that character, which is why that was the answer. That was over a year ago!" Tran explained. "I think with Endgame, it's always going to impact all of the characters that we are introducing in our Disney+ streaming shows as well as the future of features, right, for the characters that are still existing. So you're just going to have to find... I can't say much about that!"

Tran confirmed the series would focus on Barton's journey as much as Kate Bishop's, teasing that both Hawkeyes will play a major role in the upcoming series.

"Well, they're both Hawkeyes in a way, right?" Tran said. "So you want to make sure... I'm always interested in introducing new characters. And now we have a fascinating young female who is very interested in this role. So you're going to see a balance of both."

There is no word yet when the Hawkeye series will premiere on Disney+, though recent indications make it seem like it will be streaming on the service sometime in 2021.

