Thor: Love and Thunder Director Taika Waititi Posts Hilarious Birthday Message For Robert Downey Jr.

Robert Downey Jr. is one popular man! The actor known for playing Iron Man turned 55 today and he's getting a whole lot of messages from his fellow Marvel stars on social media. Many of his co-stars wanted him to know that they "love him 3000," including Mark Ruffalo and Chris Evans. You can check out their sweet messages here and here. The actor's Marvel daughter (Lexi Rabe) AND Marvel nemesis (Josh Brolin) also celebrated his birthday, and you can view their posts here and here. Another actor/director to post for Downey Jr.'s special day is Taika Waititi, who directed Thor: Ragnarok and voiced Korg. Since today is also beloved talk show host Graham Norton's birthday, Waititi decided to give them a hilarious combo post.

"Happy Birthday @robertdowneyjr!!!," Waititi captioned a photo of Norton. This caught the attention of some celebrities, who clearly love Waititi's sense of humor. Even Jake Gyllenhaal replied with some laughing emojis. You can check out the post below:

View this post on Instagram Happy Birthday @robertdowneyjr!!! A post shared by Taika Waititi (@taikawaititi) on Apr 4, 2020 at 10:51am PDT

Downey Jr. was most recently seen on the big screen in Dolittle, which marked the actor's first starring role since Avengers: Endgame. Unfortunately, Dolittle didn't have a great opening at the box office. As for the critical reception, the film was been met with mostly negative reviews. Currently, the movie has a 14% critics score on Rotten Tomatoes. The actor has a few other projects in the works, including All-Star Weekend, a new film written and directed by Jamie Foxx. He'll also soon be making Sherlock Holmes 3, which will mark the actor's return to the character for the first time since 2011.

Waititi will soon be returning to Marvel to direct Thor: Love and Thunder. Not only will Chris Hemsworth's Thor be the first MCU hero to get a fourth installment to their respective franchise within the franchise, but the movie will also see the return Natalie Portman as Jane Foster and Tessa Thompson King Valkyrie. Waititi is also working on Next Goal Wins, which is based on the documentary of the same name. The film followed the American Samoa soccer team and their Dutch coach, Thomas Rongen, as he attempted “the nearly impossible task” of transforming the team into “perennial losers into winners.” It was also recently announced that Waititi will be making two Charlie and the Chocolate Factory shows for Netflix.

Avengers: Endgame is now streaming on Disney+.

ComicBook Nation Podcast

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.