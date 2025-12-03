7 Comics Heroes Who Took The Powers Of Villains

Heroes are often defined by their morality and restraint, while villains embrace chaos through unbridled power. But what happens when the lines blur, and heroes take up the very powers they oppose? It’s a moral paradox that tests the very essence of heroism — the question of whether power itself is inherently corrupting or if the nature of the one who wields it determines its effect.

From Rogue permanently absorbing Ms. Marvel’s abilities to Superman wielding Darkseid’s Omega Effect, these instances highlight the lengths heroes will go to in order to protect the greater good. By outsmarting their enemies and weaponizing their own powers against them, these heroes temporarily cross lines they’d normally avoid.

7. Rogue (X-Men) – From Villains to Heroes

Rogue’s story is one of the most emotionally complex arcs in X-Men history. As a young mutant unable to control her absorption powers, she first used them under Mystique’s Brotherhood of Evil Mutants — permanently stealing Carol Danvers’ (Ms. Marvel’s) strength and flight. Rather than revel in that stolen power, Rogue was haunted by guilt, voices, and fractured memories.

6. Captain America – Red Skull’s Cosmic Cube

Image Courtesy of Marvel Comics

Captain America is the moral spine of the Marvel Universe, but even he’s not immune to temptation. The Cosmic Cube — a device capable of altering reality itself — often sits in the hands of Red Skull, his Nazi nemesis. But in several storylines, Cap has wielded the Cube to undo the Skull’s damage or to rewrite devastating outcomes. The difference? Where Red Skull sought dominion, Cap used it for restoration. Still, it’s arguable that no one — not even Steve Rogers — should hold godlike control over reality. His brief wielding of it underscores how deeply power tests even those with the purest hearts.

5. Thor – Loki’s Sorcery

Image Courtesy of Marvel Comics

Thor’s power is physical — thunder, lightning, brute godly might. Loki’s, by contrast, is cunning and mystical. When Thor has had to resort to Loki’s sorcery (like in Unworthy Thor and Siege), it’s often out of necessity rather than desire. Magic for Thor represents deception — the very antithesis of his honesty and valor. Yet in wielding Loki’s craft, Thor learns that sometimes strength isn’t about striking harder, but strategizing smarter. Still, there’s always an unease when Thor channels his brother’s tricks.

4. Superman – Darkseid’s Omega Powers

Image Courtesy of DC Comics

Superman temporarily harnessed Darkseid’s Omega powers during a battle on Apokolips. After being struck by the Omega Effect, Superman absorbed and redirected the energy, using it to fight back against Darkseid and his forces. The Omega Effect, a power that allows Darkseid to erase anything from existence, was turned into a weapon of resistance when wielded by Superman. Kryptonians are incredibly resilient, and Superman’s unique physiology allowed him to withstand and manipulate the destructive energy. By taking control of one of Darkseid’s most feared abilities, Superman proved that even the most destructive forces can be neutralized and repurposed against their originators.

3. Iron Man (Tony Stark) – Mandarin’s Rings

Courtesy of Marvel

Tony Stark has clashed with the Mandarin countless times, but one of his most brilliant moves involved taking control of the villain’s ten alien power rings. During a confrontation, Stark managed to disarm the Mandarin and analyze the technology behind the rings. Using his genius-level intellect, he temporarily wielded the rings, turning their diverse abilities — like fire manipulation, disintegration beams, and lightning blasts — against the Mandarin. Still, Tony’s flirtation with villain tech often exposes his fatal flaw — his need to control what should maybe remain untamed. Using his enemy’s weapons proves that progress and hubris often share the same spark.

2. The Flash (Barry Allen) – Reverse-Flash’s Negative Speed Force

Barry Allen’s use of the Negative Speed Force, a power source created by his nemesis Eobard Thawne (Reverse-Flash), was a desperate but calculated move during one of their battles. The Negative Speed Force is a corrupting energy that opposes Barry’s connection to the Speed Force. However, Barry managed to tap into it temporarily, using its destructive properties to outmaneuver and defeat Thawne.

The way Barry accessed the Negative Speed Force involved sheer willpower and his ability to manipulate the Speed Force itself. Although it’s not a power he can control long-term without significant risks, Barry’s brief use of it demonstrated his capacity to adapt even to the most dangerous and unstable energies. By taking Thawne’s own power source and using it against him, Barry turned the tables in a way few could have anticipated.

1. Spider-Man (Peter Parker) – The Sinister Six’s Powers

Image Courtesy of Marvel Comics

Few heroes have such a personal rogues’ gallery as Spider-Man. Spider-Man’s battles with the Sinister Six often push him to his limits, but Peter Parker’s ingenuity has allowed him to take their powers and use them against them. During one of their encounters, Spider-Man managed to hack into Doctor Octopus’s mechanical arms, turning them against their creator. Similarly, he has redirected Electro’s energy and even manipulated Mysterio’s illusions to confuse the group.

Unlike his villains, however, he never uses them for self-gain. What’s fascinating is that Spider-Man’s morality stands unconquered even when his arsenal mirrors his foes’. The Sinister Six chase power for revenge; Peter uses it for responsibility. That’s his enduring statement — you can borrow their tools, but you can’t borrow their motives.

